Finding My Way: Stepping up by standing down

So here’s where I struggle: I just can’t help seeing both sides of difficult issues, which, on occasion, can isolate me and even cost me friends.

Over the years I’ve accepted the fact that this personality trait makes me a gray guy. I try, I really do, to see things in black and white. You know the drill: my issues, right or wrong. No discussion, no compromise.

But that’s not how I’m wired. Yes, I have my personal beliefs, but I’m also willing to try on the other guy’s moccasins, just to see how they fit. It’s a matter of respect.

Being a gray guy means that whenever I see issues presented with stark, inflexible oratory, no matter which side it’s on, I become uncomfortable. These days it happens a lot, because for the politically inflexible, getting ninety percent of what they want isn’t good enough. In their view, one size really must fit all.

We see such black and white issues everywhere around us, from “the moment of conception,” to “my body my choice.” From MAGA to defunding the police. From closing the borders to “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.” From Dominionism (look it up) to Black Power.

But in all this extremism, perhaps you’re like me. I’m just as uncomfortable when watching soundbites from women who treat abortion like routine birth control—just like the pill, without the bother of having to remember to take one—as from the women and men who would make abortion at any stage essentially a crime of murder. The extremes presented by both sides make me squirm.

And at least for now, the national polls agree with me. The majority of us don’t like abortion, but recognize that it will continue in one form or another with or without our consent, in which case a clinic is a better option than a jail cell or the proverbial coat hanger.

This week the New York Times put out its first poll looking at the issues that voters think will frame the presidential race in 2024. The results were enlightening to those of us who don’t live on the political fringes. It showed about 70% of Democrats don’t like the issues being pushed by the party as its live-or-die battle lines. The party, in other words, had become more extreme than its membership.

Meanwhile, much the same situation exists in the Republican party. For all the candidates groveling for a Trump endorsement, the former president’s approval rating among Republicans is a feeble 39%.

It turns out that voters on both sides are more worried about finding solutions to inflation and health care than on finding people to blame for it. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that leaders of both parties are spending too much time catering to the emotional needs of their most hardline supporters while alienating the majority in the middle.

This is because most of us are not as hardline as we’re told to be by ratings-driven cable ranters. Both Redheads and the Blueheads want an economy where we can support our families, take occasional vacations, afford an education, and not live in deadly fear of becoming sick. We want to confidently plan for our future. And we want to be able to like our neighbors again.

But as frustration and desperation grows, the gray majority shrinks. Personally, I think we are unwise by failing to take seriously the level of growing desperation in the country that drives more and more of us to our respective extremes. We don’t want to get to the point where so-called patriots simply discard our laws to achieve their political vision, but societies that hide behind their laws as a way to close their eyes to the desperation that surrounds them tend to pay a steep and painful price in the long run.

Meanwhile, we, the ones in the middle, the ones still able to see the points each side is trying to make, need to step up by standing down from the hysterical fray, and work together to help each other climb out of the muck. Both sides’ extremists will never be able to make it work without anarchy. Literally, it’s up to us.