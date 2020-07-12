Finding My Way: Statues and Street Signs

But now our nation is in a period of inward moral reckoning unlike any in its history, where the excuses and assumptions of the past (and present) are no longer rationalized away with a shoulder shrug or a fife and drum.

Instead, we are re-evaluating past heroes in a fuller, more honest—and certainly more uncomfortable—way, as we try to reach a new consensus on how to accommodate the social rules of the past with our own modern notions of how “heroes” should live from day to day.

Which brings us to President Donald Trump, who has been speaking a lot lately about statues and street names commemorating some of our regional and national heroes, who, at the moment, seem somewhat less than worthy of fawning commemoration. For the record, I think he’s getting part of this exactly right, and part of it completely wrong.

The wrong part? I think that as we become more aware of the unsanitary pasts of those we regard as our national saints, there must be a change in the way they are presented to the nation. These newly-controversial historical figures, from Thomas Jefferson to Jefferson Davis, and from General Lee to Teddy Roosevelt, remind me of Barry Bonds, the Major League Baseball home run slugger who won seven MVP awards, but who’s career will be forever tainted by the asterisk adjacent to his name for his discovered ongoing use of steroids.