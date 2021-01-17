Finding My Way: Starting Somewhere

I learned a lesson this week, one that’s counterintuitive with our times.

Here’s what happened. Last November I wrote a column that was just a longish poem, spinning off of “The Night Before Christmas.” Afterwards, I received a nice email from a reader telling me how much she enjoyed it.

But this week, the same woman wrote me back. This time she wasn’t as happy.

The source of her unhappiness was the column I wrote last Sunday, wherein I joined my voice with many others who suggested that the storming of the US Capitol wasn’t America’s finest moment, nor was it the finest moment of our president.

The woman wrote to tell me how disappointed she was in my opinion. She explained how last month she had even used my poem in her annual Christmas letter to family and friends. And now she discovers that we apparently don’t share identical political views. She seemed a bit baffled how something like that could happen. I suppose she was wondering how I could be so thoughtful one week, but so misguided the next. Perhaps she felt a little betrayed.

I get it. I really do.