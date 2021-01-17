Finding My Way: Starting Somewhere

I learned a lesson this week, one that’s counterintuitive with our times.
Here’s what happened. Last November I wrote a column that was just a longish poem, spinning off of “The Night Before Christmas.” Afterwards, I received a nice email from a reader telling me how much she enjoyed it.
But this week, the same woman wrote me back. This time she wasn’t as happy.
The source of her unhappiness was the column I wrote last Sunday, wherein I joined my voice with many others who suggested that the storming of the US Capitol wasn’t America’s finest moment, nor was it the finest moment of our president.
The woman wrote to tell me how disappointed she was in my opinion. She explained how last month she had even used my poem in her annual Christmas letter to family and friends. And now she discovers that we apparently don’t share identical political views. She seemed a bit baffled how something like that could happen. I suppose she was wondering how I could be so thoughtful one week, but so misguided the next. Perhaps she felt a little betrayed.
I get it. I really do.
It’s a simple problem to explain, but a hard one to solve. These days we’ve decided the only thing we need to know about a person is which side of the political divide he inhabits, and if he doesn’t pass our personal political litmus test, it’s okay to write him off as a dummy, loser, or someone just not worth knowing, regardless of his other interests, hobbies, or good works.
That kind of thinking is wrong, of course, and we all know it. And yet it has become like a reflex for us, done without thinking. (Imagine that: thinking without thinking.)
Case in point—the nice woman who liked my “Night Before Christmas” column. The poem was not political, and the woman decided she liked it without first considering which political team I cheered for. I mean, these days, is that even allowed?
Perhaps we all need to start deciding that the first filter for evaluating a new thought or new person shouldn’t be a political one…although I admit it’s a big ask.
But what the heck. Let’s give it a try. We’ll begin by imagining yourself in a room filled with twenty Republicans and twenty Democrats, but nobody knows who’s who. And then you’re asked to separate into groups—not based on political preference, but whether you’re living with a teenager or two in your house. Or whether you’ve lost a job in the past year, or suffered through a divorce. Or lost a child. Or put off needed medical procedures because your credit cards were maxed.
Or you’re asked to group yourselves by who owns their home instead of renting it. Or who worrying about how to pay for the kids’ college education?
But not everything has to be serious: How many of you like to occasionally eat pumpkin pie for breakfast? Who’s ever gone outside wearing a clown nose?
Who do you prefer: George Clooney, or The Rock? Ed Sheeran or Toby Keith? Captain America or Spiderman? Lady Gaga or Beyoncé?
D-I, or Goodwill? The Great British Baking Show, or Hell’s Kitchen?
I could go on. If all of us divided into the groups listed above, do you think we’d find ourselves only with members of our political party each time? Of course not. But in each group we entered, our shared human experiences would keep us talking and building friendships for hours.
All of which circles us back to the truth we have always known, and usually profess to support until it falls out of fashion, which is certainly the case today. Still, I’m going to rock the boat a little. Perhaps you’ve heard me suggest this before: what unites us greatly exceeds what divides us, and it would do us all some good to start acting that way.
All of this is just to explain why I was so impressed with the lady who wrote me to say that she still likes my attempt at poetry even if we voted for different candidates on November 3rd.
I’ll take it. It’s a start. A beautiful one.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.