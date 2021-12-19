Finding My Way: Starting at the Stable

By this time next week, the wrapping paper will have moved from your living room to the trash can, so please allow me to sneak in a final seasonal thought.

And if it’s a little churchy, well, this is Christmas, not Rudolfmas.

In our home, and probably in yours, there is a nativity set. Joseph and Mary hover over the Baby Jesus, surrounded by angels, wise men, and a shepherd or two.

And, just like you, there are many other signs of Christmas in our home: a tree, wreaths, candy canes, candles, and more. Many Facebook posts tell me these decorations can serve as symbols, or modern-life parallels—if we chose to see them as such—to bring the various elements of the Christmas story into a sharper focus and deeper meaning.

Only Luke provides details of Jesus’ birth: the long trip to Bethlehem during the final days of Mary’s pregnancy, the inhospitality of the locals, and the onset of childbirth in poor and unsanitary conditions.

And following the simple but harrowing story of the holy birth we learn of an angel’s appearance to nearby itinerant shepherds, followed by a choir’s-worth of angelic hallelujahs. These poor and probably dirt-covered field hands left immediately for Bethlehem to worship the infant King. Why were they chosen to be the first to receive the news that would forever change human history?

Then, approximately a year later, the Magi arrived with their expensive gifts. Why weren’t they chosen to be the first to pay proper homage to the newborn King?

What are we to learn from Jesus’ minimalist arrival? What modern parallels and lessons can we discern from the birth of the world’s best hope in a hopeless hovel? God, who controls the fates of nations, could surely have done better for His Beloved Son. So why didn’t He?

Was it coincidence that in Jesus’ first sermon, as recorded in Luke 4, He threw down a gauntlet to His hometown synagogue in Nazareth? “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,” He said, “to preach the gospel to the poor.” Not the rich, or even the middle class, but to the poor.

Well, as they say, the devil is in the details. What exactly did Jesus mean by “poor?” Only the poor in spirit? Or the poor in income? Or both?

It seems to me that these are important questions, because, over time, it is far too easy for our human nature to conclude that our own material success and comfort is evidentiary proof of our personal and societal righteousness. And from there’s it’s only a baby step to question whether the poor might even deserve their poverty.

It is certainly true that He came to atone for the effects of our universally human urge to sin. But by virtue of not only His holy parentage, but His lifelong exposure to the poverty that both belittles and cripples the self-worth of its victims, it seems evident that He came not just to provide the framework in which our personal sins could be overcome, but to challenge the very idea of the collective bigotry, poverty, inequality, and hatred still so alive in our world that pays only occasional lip service to the Savior’s thrice-repeated call, without caveats, to “feed my sheep.”

Perhaps in response you say, c’mon Chris, sheep-feeding is about more than food. It’s about instilling faith. And, well, sure, it’s also about education, and access to opportunity that benefits both the individual and all of society, but that’s a mighty big ask. And besides, who has time for all this?

Well, only you can answer that last question. And perhaps your own church is doing more to uplift your less visible neighbors than merely handing out food baskets each December. I’m only passing along the idea that as we ponder the meaning of the symbols of Christmas, a good place to begin might be the impoverished stable where Jesus’ earthly life began—and its suggestion that those born, shaped, and often crushed by poverty might occasionally deserve more than our offhand collective disdain.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

