Finding My Way: Snowfall in Paradise

Once, as a child, it snowed where I lived. You’d have thought the world had come crashing to an end.

Our family lived in what many would consider a paradise, about five miles from the beach, and only about 150 miles north of the border. The last time snow had fallen in my town was four decades before I was born.

Nevertheless, there it was; a genuine skiff of snow outside my window, resting gently on our blooming roses.

The snow was fascinating enough, but there was more. As I looked out my window, I realized that in order for there to be snow, the temperature would be in the low 30’s.

Never in my short life had I experienced temperatures so cold. I ran out to greet the morning in my usual outfit; a t-shirt, shorts, and a pair of those flimsy rubber beach thongs on my feet.

It was the first time genuinely cold weather smacked me in the face in a way I can still clearly recall six decades later. The air was sharp, and clean as polished silver. It made me aware of my own skin. I could feel it entering my lungs as I inhaled. I was so surprised at this that I inhaled rapidly a few times just to make sure I wasn’t imagining it.

Well, I was six or seven years old, and for me this was a first. Cut me some slack.