Finding My Way: Shouting Fire in a Crowded Theater

It’s been a long time since my favorite geezer Canadian rocker Neil Young has been in the news, but he made headlines recently by announcing he’s pulling his music off of Spotify because of Joe Rogan’s occasionally fact-challenged Covid rants regularly streamed on the company’s podcast platform.

I’m sure you already know about Joe Rogan. He’s been around for decades, but today he’s wildly popular as the host of The Joe Rogan Experience. How big a star is he in the podcast universe? Big enough for Spotify to sign him in 2020 to an exclusive long-term licensing deal worth $100-million. He averages about 11 million faithful listeners per episode.

These days, Rogan is most famous for his views about Covid-19. On his podcast he takes a firm anti-vaxxer stand, and has touted widely debunked medical misinformation. He has declared the idea of vaccine passports to be “one step closer to dictatorship,” and allowed a controversial guest doctor to compare government pandemic policies to the Holocaust.

Rogan, of course, can say—or allow a guest to say without challenge—whatever he likes. But when he’s being employed to the tune of $100-million by Spotify, then Spotify becomes at least partially responsible for the content of his podcast. If you’re injured by a clerk at Walmart, you don’t just sue the clerk. You sue Walmart.

So when Neil Young chose to pull his music off Spotify, he rationally pointed out that “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform.”

Spotify’s response to all this has been to tap dance at levels not seen since Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Like most companies caught enjoying the financial rewards of disseminating misinformation, Spotify has moved quickly to deflect its corporate responsibility with high-minded support of free speech.

It’s the corporate equivalent of enjoying the publicity, but ducking the responsibility. Following the criticism sparked by the Neil Young defection, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced with some solemnity that, starting immediately, the company would deal with Mr. Rogan by…wait for it…“add(ing) a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.”

Wow. A content advisory. Forgive me for being underwhelmed. In my experience, content advisories work better as advertisements than warnings. But Ek has a response to that as well. He adds the freedom-loving thought that “we don’t take on the position of being content censors.”

Well, free speech is good. We like free speech, and nobody wants to be labeled a censor, but there’s a little more to it than that. With its response, Spotify is claiming it is merely a platform—just an electronic version of the community bulletin board at your local grocery store. What you write on the 3x5 card you post on the board is beyond their control, or concern.

Unfortunately, there’s a hole in that logic. A hole big enough to hold $100,000,000.

And, as Hamlet said, there’s the rub. In this weeks’ Time Magazine, media reporter Joanne Lipman pointed out that “when you pay for content…you don’t get to have it both ways: you can’t both own it—and profit from it as Spotify does—yet not take responsibility for it…Spotify, as a private company, gets to make its own rules, to make choices about what it allows (and doesn’t) on its own air. What it doesn’t get to do is set rules and then pretend it isn’t responsible for enforcing them.”

In other words, when Spotify pays Mr. Rogan a king’s ransom for his thoughts, he’s their guy. His words are their words.

This is not a new concept. News media companies have always known this. You don’t get to duck and run when someone on your staff, whether freelance of full-time, finally goes too far. Reining in sloppy or rogue employees is what good content managers do. As Ms. Lipman pointed out in her Time magazine article, “That’s not censorship. It’s fact checking.”

Or maybe it just used to be. These days our interpretation of free speech allows you to shout fire in a crowded theater anytime the mood strikes. No big deal. If someone complains, just tell ‘em Spotify sent you.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

