FINDING MY WAY: Save this column for future use

Three months ago, I received some personal guidance from an unusual source. And because it’s in my nature to share, I’m passing it on to you.

This personal guidance will be particularly useful to me (and you) when I’m in trouble — when I’ve done something I shouldn’t have done, thinking I could get away with it, but get caught by surprise with my hand in the cookie jar when mom flips on the light switch. That kind of thing.

Of course, raiding the cookie jar is small-time stuff. You may want to adjust these rules a bit if you get caught doing something more unsavory.

But big or small, I don’t think you’ll have to adjust much. Like the spandex waistband on my polyester slacks, these guidelines will stretch to fit just about every situation.

So here we go. Picture whatever malfeasance you’ve committed: Broken your promise not to snack before dinner, swearing you have no idea where you got that lipstick stain on your collar, or defrauding the government out of several million dollars worth of income taxes. Take your pick. It’s a big world out there.

(This list, by the way, comes from a Sept. 21 Time magazine article about the standard tactics employed by a former president whose name isn’t important. Trust me, this list will also work just fine for low-class folks like you and me —though being able to afford an attorney helps.)

Rule #1: Deny

Seems obvious, but most of us aren’t very good at it. To be effective, you must be harshly and unwaveringly firm, no matter how obvious your guilt. You didn’t do it, no matter what the evidence shows, no matter how far your hand is submerged in the cookie jar, no matter how many crumbs still surround your mouth, and no power in heaven or on earth will shake you from this bedrock bald-faced lie of a truth.

Rule #2: Deflect

This is where the true artistry come in. “What do you mean my hand is in the cookie jar? That doesn’t make me a criminal, it makes me smart. Besides, why is this jar here in the first place? Where are the protections for not only the jar, but also for the hand of the person reaching inside of it? We all know I didn’t really do anything all that wrong.

And besides, why aren’t we talking about the real problem: How we’re going to protect future generations of patriotic Americans from these kinds of reckless, illegal, liberal and morally corrupt cookie jars? We need to get smart and start focusing on the real problems of America. Somebody really needs to look into this. Anybody. Just not Pelosi. Oh, and not the FBI either. Anybody but them.”

Rule #3: Delay

Promise your unreserved, complete, and immediate cooperation with the investigation, with only the slightest caveat that it will obviously take a little time due to the collection of documents, depositions, more documents, some of which may not be immediately available, the necessary hearings to determine the legality of the depositions, the appeals of the decisions made after the hearings, more hearings to determine the constitutionality of laws irrationally created to restrict legitimate access to cookie jars, appeals of each and every court order, the unexpected illnesses of the plaintiff and/or his attorneys or having to change attorneys on short notice requiring everything to start back at the beginning — these minor inconveniences are unavoidable.

Nevertheless, you will cooperate fully with the investigation. It shouldn’t take long. Three or four years, max. Depends on the appeals. Maybe five or six.

Rule #4: Writing things down is for losers

Keep no notes. You’ll remember everything, right? And if you don’t? All the better. Only losers keep records. Who knew that “I do not recall, your honor” are the most beautiful words in the English language.

So there you go. Armed with these strategies, the hammer is in your hand, and the world is your piggybank. So relax. Swing away.

And don’t get mad at me for passing all of this along. Forgive me for mixing my metaphors, but I’m not the one busy sawing off the table legs.