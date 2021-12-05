Finding My Way: Roe vs. Wade vs. Everybody

“Every form of government tends to perish by excess of its basic principle.” Will Durant (1885-1981)

This week the Supreme Court held oral arguments concerning the Mississippi law that restricts abortion after fifteen weeks, which is ten weeks shorter than the current 25-week standard put in place nearly a half-century ago in Roe vs. Wade.

The messy, heated, multi-generational battle over whether abortion services should be readily available to women in America has always been described by both sides as a simple choice. You’re either giving adult women control over their own bodies, or you’re killing babies.

Freedom or death: political issues don’t get any more black-and-white than that. Pick your corner and come out swinging.

But after fifty years of angry demonstrations and bumper sticker philosophies, political polls consistently show that most Americans have always favored, and continue to favor, a more nuanced middle ground.

I’m sure this is enormously frustrating to those who are locked and loaded on either end of the argument. We are told that in the battle between freedom and murder, compromise is impossible. Nuanced complexity, we’re told, is for the morally spineless.

And yet, complexity exists. Personally, I think it’s possible for people to hate the idea of abortion, while still acknowledging that there may be circumstances in which a thoughtful woman might feel forced to choose that path.

This is because many of us understand that life is complex, that people of both good will and moral character will still occasionally disagree, and that only God, not talking-head-pundits, can rightly judge our actions here on Earth.

I repeat: complexity exists. Tax dollars must be gathered for the roads we drive, and yet some tax dollars are flagrantly wasted. Social safety nets help the struggling and unfortunate few recover from life’s daunting challenges, but some will game the system for money they are not entitled to receive.

It is easy to “demand” solutions to these problems—far too easy, in fact—but the devil is inevitably in the details, and deceit, like climate change, isn’t going away anytime soon. This, I’m afraid, is just the way life is, and it will never change until—pick your personal belief—Jesus returns, or we all blow ourselves to hell.

Which leads us back to the quote at the beginning of this column from the American historian and philosopher Will Durant. As he studied the history of societies and civilizations, Durant came to the conclusion that any moral, economic, or governmental principle, when carried to its logical extremes, inevitably collapses on itself.

Capitalism builds wealth, until the richest exploit those below their strata, and abuses occur. Socialism lifts the generationally downtrodden, until it saps the drive and capital of those in higher classes. Religion appeals to our better angels, until it instills within us a framework for simplistically judging others, and then cloistering ourselves within our self-built walls.

America, like every other nation on Earth, has always had problems. But our relative moral and economic accomplishments have not ultimately come from the firebrands living on the rarified philosophical edges, but from those in the more practical middle, who see both the good and bad of the extremes, and are able to forge a not-always logical—yet nevertheless workable—middle ground that enables society as a whole to stumble forward in an awkwardly American way. Capitalism requires reins. Social programs require limits. Racial equality requires support.

But these days, the middle ground, both economically and politically, is falling apart. And as we all retreat to our separate and distant corners, there are steadily fewer people left in the center who are able to take our extremes and pragmatically figure out how to make it all work in daily life.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court appears poised to redefine, or perhaps leave alone, the abortion issue, and their decision may stand for the next fifty years. Like you, I have no idea how the justices will rule. But I do know that whatever they decide, women will bear the brunt of it, while the men involved will walk away without a scratch. Court rulings come and go, but, I’ve noticed, a few things in life never change.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

