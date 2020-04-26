Finding My Way: Rights and Wrongs

Exhibit A for this growingly popular point of view is Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, (R-TX) who spoke on Fox News this week with Tucker Carlson. In his interview about reopening the economy he stated that, “there are more important things than living.” He specifically singled out older people, who, he said, ought to be willing to die from lack of available treatment—or, as he phrased it, “step out of the way”—if it means a quicker economic recovery for everyone else. I am not making this up or taking his remarks out of context. You can find the entire interview on YouTube. Check it out.

I guess I can admire his candor, but not much else. His remarkably callous idea, as far as it goes, is correct. Every week the economy remains in lockdown is a strain on us all. So props to Mr. Patrick for putting his cards on the table. Deciding that the lives of an entire class of people are worth less than the rest of us isn’t something we typically come right out and say in America. Pre-war Germany? Sure. But America? Usually we do it in a more wink-wink kind of way.

But at least it’s good to know where I stand. I suppose that when my time finally comes, my wife will sit at my bedside, hold my hand, look into my eyes and say, “Goodbye, sweetheart. Thanks for taking one for the team.”

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0