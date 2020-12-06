Finding My Way: Report Card

I spent last week filling in at a local high school for a teacher who was off taking a few days off, and gained a sharper perspective on what it’s like to be a teenager in 2020.

I envy them their resources—the entire world is bursting through their cell phones. Today’s high schoolers seem surprisingly free of many of the hang-ups that burdened previous generations, including mine. They stare at you blank-faced when confronted with racial or gender discrimination. They have standards for themselves, but don’t get all frothy if their standards are slightly different than yours.

In other words, they follow their personal codes, but are way more chill about it than my friends and I ever were.

On the down side, a great deal of the adult world was smashed into their heads before they were mature enough to process it: there’s the cinematically graphic violence and foul language for starters, but pornography is the big one. By the time they’re 18, 90% of males and 60% of females have been exposed to it, often having watched it for years.

We don’t know yet what the long-term effects of such early exposure will be, but (spoiler alert) It probably won’t be good.