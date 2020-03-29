Finding My Way: Really Bad Behavior

I’m going to tread carefully here, but I have lived in other areas where there is a dominant religious presence in a community, and have seen the same kind of behavior. In Erie, Pennsylvania, there was a strong Catholic majority. In Shreveport, Louisiana, the Southern Baptists were dominant. In each city I saw members of those faiths do some occasionally dumb things, with an air of above-the-law superiority based on their attitude that in their town God had their back.

Seen in this light, I think what we witnessed in the Salt Lake Airport wasn’t religious behavior. It was sociological. Throughout history, dominant majorities have tended to occasionally act as if the laws others follow don’t apply to them.

So I prefer to think that the missionary families weren’t acting with the belief that God would give them a Covid-19 time out just because they’re all so righteous and stuff. I prefer to think these people were just thoughtless, careless, ignorant, and stupid.

And, for what it’s worth, I’m not going to let a couple of hundred Salt Lake stupidheads make me reevaluate my relationship with my church, or my God.

Because as near as I can tell, He hasn’t given up on you and I, despite all the dumb stuff we occasionally do in His name.

So I guess if we’re still good enough for Him, He’s still good enough for me.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

