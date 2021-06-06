Finding My Way: Pulling up last

But back in the back, the runners are just trying to finish with their heads up. A good race means never having to slow to a walk, no matter how slow your jog.

As I watched my runners — it’s funny how quickly I felt some ownership over this part of the race — I quickly began to reassess who the real heroes were on the XC team. The lithe, muscular ones up at the front fought for the cheers and fame, but these few at the back were fighting for glory of a different kind.

My runners had found within themselves the will to improve, and the courage to do it on a stage when others would see their struggles. You remember what it was like in high school. I doubt everyone would be impressed at the gradual improvements these young athletes would slowly achieve. But they pushed on with dogged determination, right there in front of anyone with eyes to see.

There was one runner who I think wasn’t used to be at the back of the pack, but there she suddenly was. She had slipped while running over some rocks, and had sprained her ankle. She was in pain, and was now at the back of the pack.

I approached her and told her to hop in. She could ride with me until we got to the finish line where she could get some first aid.