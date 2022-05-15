Finding My Way: Plowshares into swords

We’ve all heard about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that may usher in the repeal of Roe v. Wade. For once, the public response to the opinion, pro and con, does justice to the often-overused word “firestorm.”

Given the stakes, it’s not surprising that the orchestrated response from both sides of the abortion argument has verged on hysterical. Conservative state legislatures are beating their plowshares into swords to see which state can inflict the deepest wounds into the apparently-not-long-for-this-world 1973 Supreme Court ruling.

Those who stand against the expected court ruling are waving signs and marching in red robes, symbolizing their expected decent of America into the viscerally misogynistic world envisioned in Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Sadly, the legacy of the nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling has been a violent one. Since 1977, eleven people connected with facilities providing abortions have been killed by anti-abortion extremists. Forty-two clinics providing abortion services have been bombed.

Now the pendulum is starting to swing the other direction. Two weeks ago, the headquarters of an anti-abortion group in Madison, WI, was set on fire. The arsonists left a graffiti message which read, “if abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”

But attention-grabbing headlines aside, I’d like to suggest that most Americans are not as cut-and-dried on this issue as advocates on both sides declare us to be. Because despite all the moral hyperbole surrounding us, public opinion polls for the last five decades have consistently shown us collectively veering to the middle of the road on the abortion issue. Most Americans don’t like the idea of abortion, but we are hesitant to ban it entirely. Most of us apparently believe that there are occasionally exceptions where it should be allowed. Of course, the trick is agreeing on what those exceptions should be.

Political parties don’t make that kind of careful decision-making any easier. Republicans and Democrats have each staked out their overly-simplistic philosophical turf by utterly refusing to acknowledge the inherent rights of both participants: the fetuses and the women who carry them—rights that, in this question, appear forever and unreconcilably in conflict.

In a society in which neither side is willing to acknowledge that the other guys may have a point, compromises and cease-fires are impossible, and the war will never end.

I recently encountered a gem of wisdom offered by a woman I’ve never met and never will. It was just someone being quoted in a news story, but her brief and apparently off-the-cuff statement spoke volumes about how our current political dividing lines set us all up to fail over and over again.

Maria Oswalt, 27, is a Hispanic anti-abortion activist from northern Alabama. She supports the idea of overturning Roe v. Wade, but nevertheless finds herself at odds with the political party that has claimed the mantle of “pro-life” as their exclusive property.

To Oswalt, and I suspect to many others, myself among them, it’s not that simple.

Here is what she said in an NBC interview on May 6 which I am quoting verbatim:

“I care deeply about abortion. I care deeply about abolishing the death penalty. I care deeply about establishing a secure social safety net for families in need. It often feels like, if I vote for the Republican candidate, I’m throwing some people under the bus. I’m throwing people on death row under the bus. Or immigrants. But if I go to the flip side and I try to vote for the Democratic candidate, I end up having to throw the unborn under the bus.”

Simple, clear, and, above all, human. I like to think that there are many people who see their own views represented in Oswalt’s words, which illuminate the “pro-life” hypocrisy of both parties.

Nevertheless, here we are. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be up to fifty different states to use a combination of logic, wisdom and compassion in crafting how they will respond to the Pandora’s Box that will be opened.

In America’s current extreme and polarized brands of politics, all three of those qualities appear to be in shockingly short supply. But here’s hoping.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

