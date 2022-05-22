Finding My Way: Peaceful joys in an angry world

There is so much to talk about this week: the primary election season, the shootings in Buffalo, inflation, Ukraine, CRT, and now GWRT.

So instead, we’ll talk about the peaceful joys of watching six-year-olds playing soccer.

Perhaps you’ve had the good fortune of being able to observe small kids playing soccer with a ball that almost comes up to their knees. They prance and bounce around the ball like popcorn popping.

Soccer (as it’s called in America) doesn’t have a lot of rules, especially for the young players. Kick. Run. Keep your hands down. Run some more. Play nice. Tired? Run some more.

This last week I had the good fortune of watching some of my tiniest grandkids kick a soccer ball around in what was called a game. There were two teams, and a couple of coaches from each team were on the field diligently working to keep their respective tiny charges headed in the right direction, which wasn’t always easy.

At that age, about 80 percent of the game looks like a miniature rugby scrum, with maybe five players from each team all in a clump, flailing away with their legs at the large ball caught in the middle. The coaches on the field shout encouragement to their tiny athletes, and the moms, dads, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and toddlers on the sidelines cheer at seeing their little loved ones expending such earnest energy while wearing team t-shirts that sometimes come down to their knees—except on cold and windy days, like the day I attended, where several of the kids wore coats over their shirts, leaving both players, coaches and parents sometimes befuddled over which team a player was actually on.

Not that it really matters. I’ve seen tiny players emerge from a scrum with the ball at their feet as surprised as anyone that it happened, and dash towards the nearest goal, shoot, score, and then seem genuinely confused when the coach, and alert parents, point out that the team was supposed to be shooting into the goal at the other side of the field, which no doubt strikes the player as a thoroughly stupid rule.

Organized sports for the very young are pretty much a rite of passage in America, but as teams are formed it becomes quickly obvious to coaches that not every child on his team is onboard with the idea of getting all riled up over kicking a ball into a goal. Such players are stationed near their own goal and are called “defenders.” Their job is to stand around until, by random chance, the ball suddenly appears in their area of the field. The rest of the time the defenders are left to their own devices. Some actually watch the game and jump up and down with constant nervous excitement. Others sit down on the grass and look for pill-bugs. Once I saw a tiny goal keeper who wasn’t seeing much action wander off the field to pick dandelions.

After a half-hour or so, one of the coaches on the field says something like “okay, we’re done,” everyone cheers, and the players scamper towards whichever parent is holding up a bag of orange slices. New teams arrive and the tired players and happy fans walk back to their cars, filling the air with laughter and the sounds of tiny cleats clicking on the sidewalk.

As children grow up and become more focused and competitive, the carefree games of their youth are largely forgotten, as the focus shifts to not just winning, but to demonstrate measurable dominance over a weaker, and therefore slightly pathetic, opponent.

Like you, I’ve seen that attitude on full-throated display in the gritty battles between teams playing in the stadiums and arenas of high schools, universities and the pros. The goal is victory—and edge-seeking and intimidation are just a few of the many tools in the coach’s and player’s toolboxes.

Fortunately, we are kinder to our very young, whom at the time we seek to nurture. But we are all human, and fallen humans at that, who, as a society, have no problem caring for our tender seedlings so we can mostly eat them when they grow up.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

