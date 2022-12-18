Finding My Way: Outside of the Almudena Cathedral rests Madrid’s strangest statue

The center of Madrid — its heart, so to speak — rests on the edge of a plain that rises about 500 feet above the western rim of the great city. People gather there every evening in the summer, to enjoy the cooling of the day, the wide and welcoming plazas, and the governmental and cultural center of a nation whose roots stretch back 1500 years.

It’s a city that was already ancient when Ben Franklin, John Hancock and 53 other malcontents declared their little corner of the British Empire the world’s newest nation.

As a result of our own country’s brief existence, we Americans struggle with the concept of ancient nations. In America, a 50-year-old bookcase is an antique. In Europe, 50 years is yesterday.

All of which makes one particular church in Madrid, and the odd statue outside of it, unique in an area so steeped in a history measured in millennia.

The Almudena Cathedral, erected just south of the Royal Palace is, in comparison to the buildings surrounding it, the new kid on the block. True, it took about a hundred years of stop-start construction to complete, but it was dedicated a mere thirty years ago. By Spanish standards, that’s hardly enough time for the construction dust to settle.

My wife and I enjoyed visiting the cathedral last summer, which is grand and magnificent in the way cathedrals always are, but it’s what’s outside the cathedral’s massive oaken doors that caught my eye.

Understand, on the evening of my visit, my camera was in my hand, and the daylight was failing. I had to click fast, or my shots would turn to mere mushy silhouettes.

So I was in front of the cathedral, clicking away, moving quickly from one spot to another to try a new spot, a new angle.

It was while I was on the move that I saw it — him — whatever it was — out of the corner of my eye. A plain wooden bench on the side of the cathedral’s plaza, and on the bench someone was sleeping, wrapped from his head to almost his feet in a blanket.

The homeless: They’re everywhere, I thought. Now you see them, now you don’t, even though you haven’t taken your eyes away.

But something wasn’t right. I looked again. No, it couldn’t be — a statue? Of a homeless person lying on a park bench? Here? Must be the bad light, I thought.

But I stared. It wasn’t the light.

So I inspected. There on the edge of the plaza was a plain wooden bench, and on the bench a realistic sculpture of a man wrapped from his head to his ankles in a blanket. No face was visible if you looked in through the folds of the sculpted blanket. Just a dark center.

Modern art, I thought. Strange stuff. Whatever.

And then I noticed it: A sculpted bit of violence on the visible feet of the life-sized image molded onto the bench before me. A carefully chiseled gaping wound torn through the flesh of the top of each foot. As if a single spike had been driven through them both.

I pondered, and looked around for a sign that would reveal something about this extraordinarily strange work of art.

I found a small sign that identified the artist. Perhaps not surprisingly, this unusual sculpture did not have a usual kind of name. It simply read Mateo (Matthew) 25:40.

I looked it up that night. Matthew 25:40 reads as follows: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

That’s it — that’s the end of my story. Like all art, the artist leaves it up to you and me to decide what it all means. But surely it doesn’t mean we’re supposed to help these homeless people, right? You give any of them a few dollars and they’ll just go buy drugs with it. Right?

Oh, by the way, Christmas is next Sunday, the day when we remember … well, you know the story. We all know the story. But 2,000 years after the fact, we’re still trying to figure out what it all means.