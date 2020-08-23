Finding My Way: Out of One, Many

There’s the woman who had a small but profitable business in a mid-sized city, who walked away from it and is now living in near poverty. The reason? Her father recently died, and her mother really needed the help. She loved her father, and she loves her mother. She said her mother sacrificed so much for her, so she doesn’t mind sacrificing back.

But poverty doesn’t always produce saints. There’s the mobile home I found in poor condition. On the porch was a mid-sized dog stuffed into a crate too small for it. The dog was uncomfortably cramped. There was no water or food nearby. No one was home. The temperature was 104 degrees. I got back in my car and drove directly to the nearest police department. They took it from there.

There was the woman at the end of a long dirt road adjacent to a national forest. She told me she and her husband had lived in the 100-year-old house for 37 years. With the kids grown it’s been just the two of them for the last 15. Their nearest neighbor is two miles away, the nearest paved road is 10, and the nearest Walmart is 70. She has a garden that would blow you away. Her eyes lit up when she described how happy she is.