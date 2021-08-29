Finding My Way: Our Teachers, Our Enemies?

This shouldn’t be a surprise, because causes often overlap, and our modern distrust of public educational institutions goes beyond the medical issue of whether Johnny needs to wear a mask. The Covid crisis simply provides a new onramp to the highway of suspicions that teachers and school districts are running a hidden-in-plain-sight network of mini-indoctrination camps, where young students are being secretly turned into robotic socialist lemmings.

And so the armies of the angry relentlessly scour society for new targets to turn upon. And that’s the problem with conspiracies. Once you accept a perceived reality of nefarious forces working secretly to achieve their ungodly goals, then all the world’s a threat, and all the men and women merely combatants to be crushed under the holy dictum that the ends justify the means, no matter how distasteful the means may be.

In the days following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, America reeled from its first modern confrontation with the consequences of religious and political extremism. “Why do they hate us so much?” was a much-discussed topic. In the months that followed we learned the reality of radicalization—how people can get sucked into rabbit holes of “secret information that the powerful don’t want you to understand.” And the deeper you go down the hole, the more you willingly cut yourself off from the perceived stupidity of normalcy in exchange for the dark thrills of your newly gained “knowledge.” And then comes the choice: you can try to impose your now-superior world view on others through honest debate, with the possibility you will fail to convince the contemptable dolts beneath you, or you can decide that civilized tactics take too long, and violence stands revealed as the most efficient way to impose your superior views on others.