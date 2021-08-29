Finding My Way: Our Teachers, Our Enemies?

First things first: I have written several times over the years in support of teachers and I continue in that support. My opinion of this noble and often thankless profession has never wavered. I’m a fan today, and always have been.
And I’m pretty sure I’m still in the majority, although it appears that the size of the majority is shrinking. A week rarely goes by without learning of some new attack on the people in a largely underpaid profession who work diligently to help their students, and our children, become thoughtful, productive and rational adults ready to assume the responsibilities of mature citizenship.
Space doesn’t allow a full recitation of the various acts of verbal and physical violence directed at our nation’s educators over the last several weeks, but a simple Google search will put you in quick contact with incidences of masks being ripped off of teachers’ faces, screaming matches at school board meetings, and protesters gathering to shout at masked students walking into their schools in a blatant attempt to destroy the students’ sense of confidence in the educational institution they attend.
I remain convinced that those who are vehemently opposed to the concept of public health are a minority, but these days it’s volume, not numbers, that determines who gets attention. As a result, we have the irrational conflation of two issues that have nothing to do with each other: our rights and freedoms as Americans, and our physiological reaction to dangerous and fast-moving viruses that appear curiously uninterested in our political affiliations.
And now there’s a spillover effect at work, as it suddenly seems rational to the self-appointed judges of true patriotism to make public education the latest Gettysburg in their growing list of battles.
This shouldn’t be a surprise, because causes often overlap, and our modern distrust of public educational institutions goes beyond the medical issue of whether Johnny needs to wear a mask. The Covid crisis simply provides a new onramp to the highway of suspicions that teachers and school districts are running a hidden-in-plain-sight network of mini-indoctrination camps, where young students are being secretly turned into robotic socialist lemmings.
And so the armies of the angry relentlessly scour society for new targets to turn upon. And that’s the problem with conspiracies. Once you accept a perceived reality of nefarious forces working secretly to achieve their ungodly goals, then all the world’s a threat, and all the men and women merely combatants to be crushed under the holy dictum that the ends justify the means, no matter how distasteful the means may be.
In the days following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, America reeled from its first modern confrontation with the consequences of religious and political extremism. “Why do they hate us so much?” was a much-discussed topic. In the months that followed we learned the reality of radicalization—how people can get sucked into rabbit holes of “secret information that the powerful don’t want you to understand.” And the deeper you go down the hole, the more you willingly cut yourself off from the perceived stupidity of normalcy in exchange for the dark thrills of your newly gained “knowledge.” And then comes the choice: you can try to impose your now-superior world view on others through honest debate, with the possibility you will fail to convince the contemptable dolts beneath you, or you can decide that civilized tactics take too long, and violence stands revealed as the most efficient way to impose your superior views on others.
After 9/11 we looked down our noses at these extremists as misguided, delusional and violent kooks. But twenty years later, consumed as we are with our own rabbit holes, we have moved from pitying the tactics of extremism to embracing them. Well, we’ve seen it all before: the Inquisition, the Nazis, Al Qaeda, and others. In the moment it’s exhilarating—that sense of near-holy ecstasy in the book-burning and Kristallnachts. It takes a few years for the rot and ruin to set in. You don’t think it will ever happen to you, but in the end it always does.
Because that’s the thing about hatred—it’s a fire which survives only with fresh fuel. Today it’s the teachers. Who’s next?
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.