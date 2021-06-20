Finding My Way: Our Radioactive Classrooms

The three most radioactive words in America today are Critical Race Theory, which, for the sake of space I will refer to for the remainder of this column as CRT.
CRT began as a wonky academic thinktank idea during the mid-90’s that attracted almost no attention until former president Donald Trump lumped it in with the 1619 Project and proclaimed it another sign of satanic liberals trying to destroy the soul of America.
Since then, both the right and the left have moved to cultural DEFCON-1 status with breathtaking speed, with each side convinced that the nation is only one school semester away from the collapse of democracy, although for entirely different reasons.
I can’t imagine it’s much fun right now to be a high school history or government teacher. Imagine having parents (right or left) grilling your students every night about what you taught them that day in class, with all of them looking for the slightest excuse to descend in righteous anger on their local school boards—whose members are working with equally desperate ferocity to ensure their reelection by out-CRT-bashing each other.
Can you imagine a school board member quietly suggesting that everyone needs to just calm down a bit so the board can patiently and thoroughly investigate the alleged problem? How fast can you spell R-E-C-A-L-L?
CRT, as I have gathered by reading and listening to news sources other than CNN/MSNBC/NYT and FOX/OAN/Newsmax, simply suggests we acknowledge to maturing students America’s continuingly uneven track record of providing liberty, opportunity and justice for all its citizens.
CRT goes on to suggest that if there are wrongs that still need to be righted (and there are) then an understanding by the rising generation of our historical pitfalls might be useful in avoiding those pitfalls in the future.
At least that’s the general idea. Those opposed to CRT seem to fall into two camps. Many appear convinced that the whole premise is untrue, that America has never exploited any of its citizens, and that all Americans have been, and are today, universally treated with fully equal opportunities in every respect at every moment.
Others acknowledge our nation’s past unsavory actions but claim those actions have no lingering impact on America today, and to say otherwise will make today’s students (translation: today’s white students) feel bad about themselves—an instant non-starter for a nation of hovering helicopter parents.
Meanwhile supporters of CRT defend it by simply pointing out that the whole point of education is to teach students about actual real stuff. Otherwise, we impose the same cancel-culture techniques on history that we love to bash in politics and modern culture.
Here’s my personal view on CRT. I’d be interested in hearing a legitimate debate among education researchers on the appropriate age to introduce classroom discussions about the reality of slavery, the attempted extermination of Native Americans, the role of other imported and exploited minorities in building the American economy, and how our legacy of exploitation has carried over into modern America—culturally, economically, and politically. Sixth grade? Far too young. But late high school? Maybe, maybe not. I can’t say because I haven’t spent my career studying educational development in children, but I would be interested in hearing from those who have, and who haven’t already sullied their professional nest by beating their chests on CNN or FOX.
I’m pretty sure, though, that when a more accurate and less fable-driven record of American history is taught at the appropriate age, the result won’t be students who “feel bad about themselves.” Why would they? They weren’t responsible for the actions of past generations.
On the contrary, once armed with accurate knowledge, our students—whatever their race and gender—will be in the best position to do something about the occasional messes we have made in our grand American Experiment, and that are still in need of correcting.
So maybe we hold off on the CRT stuff until college. But maybe it’s okay to get into it a little earlier. I don’t know. But I do know that I’m not going to allow my opinion to be formed by the lemming-locked screamers and ratings-driven hucksters on either side of the political divide.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.