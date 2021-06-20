Finding My Way: Our Radioactive Classrooms

CRT goes on to suggest that if there are wrongs that still need to be righted (and there are) then an understanding by the rising generation of our historical pitfalls might be useful in avoiding those pitfalls in the future.

At least that’s the general idea. Those opposed to CRT seem to fall into two camps. Many appear convinced that the whole premise is untrue, that America has never exploited any of its citizens, and that all Americans have been, and are today, universally treated with fully equal opportunities in every respect at every moment.

Others acknowledge our nation’s past unsavory actions but claim those actions have no lingering impact on America today, and to say otherwise will make today’s students (translation: today’s white students) feel bad about themselves—an instant non-starter for a nation of hovering helicopter parents.

Meanwhile supporters of CRT defend it by simply pointing out that the whole point of education is to teach students about actual real stuff. Otherwise, we impose the same cancel-culture techniques on history that we love to bash in politics and modern culture.