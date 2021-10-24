Finding My Way: Our New Neighbors

For the last five years, my wife and I have lived in a home surrounded by farm fields, but from the top of our driveway we can now see new homes being built. My mood on the subject is somewhere south of ecstatic.

The new construction is not a surprise. It was bound to happen eventually. But it’s always a jolt when comfortably distant eventualities become the annoying present.

Over the last half-decade, we’ve enjoyed watching the yearly parade of crops. Corn, sugar beets and alfalfa don’t stay up late and party, they don’t own dogs that bark the night away over God-knows-what, and they don’t build fences.

But now the tell-tale signs of urban sprawl are becoming our daily reality: perpetual dust, and the beep-beep-beep of trucks backing up. Paved streets leading to dirt lots. Stacks of joists. Street signs in the middle of sage brush.

I’m not complaining, even though I am. My wife and I moved to Twin Falls five years ago, and like every other recent arrival we would have been perfectly content to lock the door behind us. Every newcomer wants to be the last one in.

I’ve noticed it’s popular to blame our state’s growth on disgruntled Californians fleeing that perceived socialist gulag for the elysian freedom of Idaho’s often-awkward version of Republican conservatism. But personally, I suspect it’s just grade-school economics on a grand scale. By California standards, we’re a cheap place to live, our air is clean (except in September), and since rush hour traffic has been replaced by the morning Zoom call, why not just take the plunge?

And people are certainly plunging. Everyone’s looking for a quiet place to call home, and when they find it they pack their moving vans and hit the road for the latest Zillow Shangri-la. As the migration continues, the results are thoroughly predictable. Over time the influx of newbies creates slow-motion sprawl, pollution and blight until some future moment when a brand new last-best-place suddenly appears on your newsfeeds and everyone sells out and moves on. When you think about it, It’s a behavior similar to locusts.

Because don’t forget, there was once a time when California was as empty as today’s Idaho, and with a better climate to boot. What happened to California is just what happens everywhere as people gather, exploit both each other and the environment, and then move on once their little bit of paradise has been—to use an old military term—thoroughly FUBAR’ed. Again, somewhat like locusts.

And, really, here in America our periodic population shifts are still tame stuff compared to the rest of the world. The vast refugee movements of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Central America are the predictable results of the well-established economic and political forces that are just beginning to take shape here in America—the collapse of trust, the exploitation of human and environmental capital, and the slow but steady decimation of the middle class. One day, when America consists only of depleted resources, the rich living behind their walls, and the teaming poor streaming through the streets, then we may well long for the days when all we had to worry about was a few Californians building their silly McMansions in what used to be our sugar beet fields.

Well, surely you think I’ve gone off the deep end. Yes, we’re clearly on the decline, but we’ll turn things around eventually, right? And besides, the final collapse probably won’t happen in our lifetimes. As for our grandkids, who knows? By then we’ll be watching them all from heaven.

Meanwhile, we, the living, still have plenty of time to relax and enjoy the parlor game of insulting incoming Californians, as we quibble about pebbles while ignoring the eventual economic and social avalanche ahead. As for me, it seems we have two choices. We can devote our energies to preserving what’s left of our decaying environment and fostering a social system that offers more than two wolves and a sheep sitting around a campfire discussing what they’ll be having for dinner tonight. Or, we can watch it all continue to fall apart, keep moving, build more walls, and hope for the best.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

