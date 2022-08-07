Finding My Way: Our convenient forgetfulness

Even though I’m now an old guy, I can still remember the day I accidentally discovered my oldest brother’s secret stash of Playboy magazines.

I was 12 at the time. He was preparing to leave for college, and was a little sloppy in his packing. I was very surprised.

I wish I could tell you that I nobly set the magazines aside without a glance, but I don’t want to compound my earlier sin by lying now.

I’m writing this just to remind adults everywhere of what too many of us conveniently forget: that children, especially those in their pre- and early teens, are hard-wired, just as we once were, to be extremely curious about the things they’ve been told are none of their business because they’re too young.

So please hold that thought as I introduce today’s topic: the latest fad in parental involvement in education—book banning.

Across America, parents are rising up in true mama-bear anger to purge school libraries of anything that smacks of a reasonably accurate, artistically sensitive, and age-targeted portrayal of the wide range of human experiences that fall outside the traditional two-parent Caucasian family merrily rolling along with nary a problem that can’t be overcome by pluck, determination, and singing together in the living room.

First, I want to state clearly that I have no problem with traditional two-parent Caucasian families gathering together to celebrate the ties that bind. When the kids were home, we did it every week.

But there is more to life than campfire songs and puppet shows, and as children get older they grow curious about what they see on Netflix, on their social media accounts, and in the lives of those around them.

It’s my opinion that wise parents will choose to carefully discuss such things honestly and forthrightly with their growing children at age-appropriate times, while simultaneously teaching them the moral values that the parents feel will lead the child to the happiest life outcome.

I’ve seen it happen that way, and I wish that’s how it always happened. But unfortunately, I’ve also seen some parents use the drop-the-hammer approach. It goes like this: there is stuff that happens out in the real world that is different from the way we live. And anytime you see something different, you should know that it’s awful, evil, and you should run from it. And anyone who tells you differently is a liar.

Such parents worry that any exposure to any new idea will cause their child to suddenly want to abandon all family priorities and strike out on roads the parents consider to be dark and sinful.

Enter book-banning. The concept is simple enough. If the child is never exposed to an idea, he’ll never embrace it.

Unfortunately for these kinds of parents, such a world does not exist. Adults may stick their fingers in their ears, but children, as a rule, don’t.

I’ve noticed that the recent lists of scholastically banned books come in three flavors: old classics such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “A Wrinkle in Time” that are now somehow considered subversive, books that encourage genuine understanding of people whose skin is darker than yours and mine, and books that deal honestly with the often painful personal and social issues involving same-sex attraction.

As for that last issue, I don’t understand where all the parental fear is coming from. I’m pretty sure today’s adolescents are already aware same-sex attraction occurs in the real world, and I doubt such awareness is triggering massive shifts in our already hard-wired personal tendencies.

A final thought. I actually think it’s pretty funny that we’re suddenly worrying so much about library books, when all I’ve heard for the last decade is that kids don’t read anymore. If I still had children in the home, I’d worry much more about on-line pornography, which, sadly, virtually all children have been exposed to by age thirteen—or the casual immorality and foul language your child sees watching Hulu, etc., on the couch with the rest of the family.

If you truly want to keep detrimental influences out of your child’s brain, limiting, controlling or eradicating the influences already available in your home would be a far more productive place to start.