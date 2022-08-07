 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FINDING MY WAY

Finding My Way: Our convenient forgetfulness

Even though I’m now an old guy, I can still remember the day I accidentally discovered my oldest brother’s secret stash of Playboy magazines.

I was 12 at the time. He was preparing to leave for college, and was a little sloppy in his packing. I was very surprised.

I wish I could tell you that I nobly set the magazines aside without a glance, but I don’t want to compound my earlier sin by lying now.

I’m writing this just to remind adults everywhere of what too many of us conveniently forget: that children, especially those in their pre- and early teens, are hard-wired, just as we once were, to be extremely curious about the things they’ve been told are none of their business because they’re too young.

So please hold that thought as I introduce today’s topic: the latest fad in parental involvement in education—book banning.

Across America, parents are rising up in true mama-bear anger to purge school libraries of anything that smacks of a reasonably accurate, artistically sensitive, and age-targeted portrayal of the wide range of human experiences that fall outside the traditional two-parent Caucasian family merrily rolling along with nary a problem that can’t be overcome by pluck, determination, and singing together in the living room.

First, I want to state clearly that I have no problem with traditional two-parent Caucasian families gathering together to celebrate the ties that bind. When the kids were home, we did it every week.

But there is more to life than campfire songs and puppet shows, and as children get older they grow curious about what they see on Netflix, on their social media accounts, and in the lives of those around them.

It’s my opinion that wise parents will choose to carefully discuss such things honestly and forthrightly with their growing children at age-appropriate times, while simultaneously teaching them the moral values that the parents feel will lead the child to the happiest life outcome.

I’ve seen it happen that way, and I wish that’s how it always happened. But unfortunately, I’ve also seen some parents use the drop-the-hammer approach. It goes like this: there is stuff that happens out in the real world that is different from the way we live. And anytime you see something different, you should know that it’s awful, evil, and you should run from it. And anyone who tells you differently is a liar.

Such parents worry that any exposure to any new idea will cause their child to suddenly want to abandon all family priorities and strike out on roads the parents consider to be dark and sinful.

Enter book-banning. The concept is simple enough. If the child is never exposed to an idea, he’ll never embrace it.

Unfortunately for these kinds of parents, such a world does not exist. Adults may stick their fingers in their ears, but children, as a rule, don’t.

I’ve noticed that the recent lists of scholastically banned books come in three flavors: old classics such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “A Wrinkle in Time” that are now somehow considered subversive, books that encourage genuine understanding of people whose skin is darker than yours and mine, and books that deal honestly with the often painful personal and social issues involving same-sex attraction.

As for that last issue, I don’t understand where all the parental fear is coming from. I’m pretty sure today’s adolescents are already aware same-sex attraction occurs in the real world, and I doubt such awareness is triggering massive shifts in our already hard-wired personal tendencies.

A final thought. I actually think it’s pretty funny that we’re suddenly worrying so much about library books, when all I’ve heard for the last decade is that kids don’t read anymore. If I still had children in the home, I’d worry much more about on-line pornography, which, sadly, virtually all children have been exposed to by age thirteen—or the casual immorality and foul language your child sees watching Hulu, etc., on the couch with the rest of the family.

If you truly want to keep detrimental influences out of your child’s brain, limiting, controlling or eradicating the influences already available in your home would be a far more productive place to start.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Opinion: Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading Covid-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), a group of Covid-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.

Stapilus: Arkoosh and the TBI constituency

Stapilus: Arkoosh and the TBI constituency

Opinion: In 2018, the Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general was Bruce Bistline, running to unseat Republican incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Sort of. He was really a placeholder candidate for the Democratic Party, filed in case Wasden had lost his primary to someone else.

Brugger: Is the system rigged? Yes!

Brugger: Is the system rigged? Yes!

In this season of discontent, I have spent time listening and reading about how changes in business operations have disadvantaged those with no extra income and no liquid assets. I have also been listening to YouTube videos by John Oliver, plus TED talks. I must admit the information I have gained stunned me.

Other View: Democrats don't care whether banning 'assault weapons' is constitutional

Other View: Democrats don't care whether banning 'assault weapons' is constitutional

Opinion: A week before the House of Representatives approved a ban on "assault weapons," a federal judge in Denver explained why such laws are unlikely to pass constitutional muster. House Democrats either were not paying attention or did not care because they view the Second Amendment as an outmoded provision that imposes no meaningful limits on gun control.

Other View: Communist China deserves to be disrespected

Opinion: Over the course of the year, people in this country purchased $504.9 billion in goods from Communist China, while Communist China bought only $151.4 billion from us. The result was a $353.5 billion bilateral trade deficit — by far the largest trade deficit the United States ran with any country. In fact, in every year since 1985 — the first year that the Census Bureau reported the U.S.-China trade balance — the United States has run a trade deficit with this Communist regime.

