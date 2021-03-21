Finding My Way: Our Consensual Censorship

After you’ve been around for a dozen four-year election cycles or so, a nagging thought begins to form in the back of your head.
King Solomon noticed it three thousand years ago when he wrote that there is nothing new under the sun, and that what has been is what shall be.
You’ve probably noticed it too: news cycles come and go, but things don’t really seem to change much. Those socialist liberals are THIS CLOSE to taking away your guns. Those rock-dumb Republicans wouldn’t know a civil right if it burned down their neighborhood. Rich people who’ve never done an honest day’s work control everything. Too many outsiders are moving into the state.
Meanwhile, drugs are destroying America, and hey, honey, toss me another cold one. Taxes are too high, and why can’t they get my roads fixed? The schools are going to pot, so I’ll teach them a lesson by voting down their bond issue.
And that national debt—it’s really getting up there. Someday we may have to do something about it.
There’s an old saying that the more things change, the more they stay the same. A subtle thought, that.
Because everything changes. Once electricity was newfangled. So, in turn, were telephones, tube televisions, automobiles, airplanes, the interstate highway system, septic tanks, city water, satellites and moonwalks.
But meanwhile, everything stays the same. Avoid strangers. Leave well enough alone. If it was good enough for Grandpa, I reckon it’s good enough for me.
We’re told that being Americans makes us different. We’re told that, frankly, we’re better, or at least luckier, than all the billions born elsewhere. We’re richer. We’re freer. To put it simply, to be an American means we’re entitled to more.
It’s a funny word, entitled. Thomas Jefferson said that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights: the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Those entitlements are intended by our Creator to be applicable to all of His children, of course. We’ve just worked harder to turn them into reality here in America. Yay, us.
And yet, as bumper stickers have been teaching us for decades, freedom isn’t free—and that doesn’t just mean we need a strong military. The hard work of uplifting each other rests squarely on our own shoulders, not God’s.
And that responsibility doesn’t just come with a moral price tag, it comes with a physical one.
And that’s where our modern version of America stumbles. In fact, it’s where we stumble badly.
The words of JFK’s inaugural address now ring hollow. We no longer care to ask what we can do for our country, we just want to be told what our country can do for us.
Sure, we can agree that America has long-term needs, everything from improving power grids to health care, from upgrading our roads, bridges, airports and seaports to reducing our unconscionable carbon footprint, and to reclaim a middle class while embracing the world’s inevitable globalization. Sure, we know there’s work to be done. We just don’t want to do it. We don’t even want to start.
Haven’t you noticed? Nobody in Washington is challenging us to do anything for the country’s long-term well-being if it involves a price tag or personal inconvenience. They know better. They know it’s political suicide, because America no longer has the stomach for it.
I quote now from retired Newsweek columnist Robert Samuelson: “By and large, Americans want to be told what government will do for them—as individuals, families, consumers—and not what it will do for the country’s long-term well-being, especially if that imposes some immediate cost or inconvenience. Grasping this, our leading politicians engage in a consensual censorship to skip issues that involve distasteful choices or that require deferred gratification. They prefer to assign blame and promise benefits. So elections come and go, there are winners and losers—and our problems fester.”
Mr. Samuelson wrote those words 13 years ago. By every measure his analysis of his time has proven prophetic to ours, as we bargain away our children’s and grandchildren’s future for a few last summer years under a hazy sun.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.