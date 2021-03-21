Finding My Way: Our Consensual Censorship

Sure, we can agree that America has long-term needs, everything from improving power grids to health care, from upgrading our roads, bridges, airports and seaports to reducing our unconscionable carbon footprint, and to reclaim a middle class while embracing the world’s inevitable globalization. Sure, we know there’s work to be done. We just don’t want to do it. We don’t even want to start.

Haven’t you noticed? Nobody in Washington is challenging us to do anything for the country’s long-term well-being if it involves a price tag or personal inconvenience. They know better. They know it’s political suicide, because America no longer has the stomach for it.

I quote now from retired Newsweek columnist Robert Samuelson: “By and large, Americans want to be told what government will do for them—as individuals, families, consumers—and not what it will do for the country’s long-term well-being, especially if that imposes some immediate cost or inconvenience. Grasping this, our leading politicians engage in a consensual censorship to skip issues that involve distasteful choices or that require deferred gratification. They prefer to assign blame and promise benefits. So elections come and go, there are winners and losers—and our problems fester.”

Mr. Samuelson wrote those words 13 years ago. By every measure his analysis of his time has proven prophetic to ours, as we bargain away our children’s and grandchildren’s future for a few last summer years under a hazy sun.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

