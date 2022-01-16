Finding My Way: Our Brand-New Battleground

Recently I’ve read several articles analyzing the new direction of our so-called Culture Wars, since armed insurrections no longer look like a winning long-term tactic.

Now, I’m told, we’re entering Culture Wars 2.0, with the new targets being the utterly-not-ready-for-prime-time battlegrounds known as our local school boards.

Until recently, most of you probably couldn’t name a single person on your school board, but that’s changing rapidly. Self-appointed Cultural Warriors (hereafter CW’s) are now packing school board meetings to save our innocent young minds from the rampaging intellectual thought-crimes burning their way through the libraries and classrooms of our public schools.

Wow. Who knew underpaid teachers and underfunded schools could cook up such perfidy? But evidently many local schools have books that reveal how non-white people sometimes feel about their life experiences in a country willing to grudgingly accept their presence, as long as they make no effort to exercise their American right to point out modern injustice, or the historical injustices that have contributed to their collective history.

Such voices, so the CW’s arguments go, must have no place in our school classrooms and libraries. When asked for a reason, one rationale reigns supreme: Because students (translation: white students) might feel bad about what their reading. They might feel like there’s something not-so-wonderful about being white.

Oh, please. Personally, my Scottish and German roots make me about as white as Wonder Bread with the peels cut off. And, just like you, I learned about slavery and the Civil War in my public school. I was taught that (spoiler alert) slavery is bad, and that the people who owned slaves (who, no surprise, were 99% white) lost a war trying to preserve a system that treated other human beings like cattle.

At no time during my education did I think that the stupid and immoral actions of the white people who wanted to preserve slavery meant that all white people (including myself) are bad. I felt no personal guilt for the events that led up to the Civil War. Nor did you. How could we? We weren’t there.

It true that as I grew older, I realized that (spoiler alert #2) prejudice still exists in America. But this knowledge motivated me to try to help improve things, not to feel bad about myself. This is what used to be called responsible citizenship.

It seems to me that every generation must grow up wide-eyed about the world in which we live, which means understanding the people and events that got us where we are. How can the next generation of students take their place in the world if they don’t even know what’s going on in it?

To offer only one of several national examples; author Brian Metzler, who is black, is the author of the “I Am” series of children’s books, highlighting individuals who have helped improve the world. Six months ago, a school district in York, PA, banned two of his books, “I Am Martin Luther King, Jr.” and “I Am Rosa Parks.” The same district also banned the autobiography of Malala Yousafzai. The reason in each case was that the books partially focused on the problems caused by the protagonists’ race.

Shocking, I know. In each case, the CW’s rationale was the same: the only way to improve relationships between the races is to never, ever, discuss race.

To even bring up the subject of race, they fear, will make white students feel bad that they’re white.

This is not only nonsense, it’s stupid nonsense. We ignore history at our peril. Our students must be able to enter society with the ability to do more than stuff their fingers in their ears and shout LA-LA-LA-LA.

It is sadly true that there are stupid people in all racial groups. Learning about the past stupidities of white people doesn’t make me ashamed to be white. But it has motivated me to not be part of the problem as we move forward. This isn’t Critical Race Theory. It’s just thoughtful, responsible citizenship, and training our children of all colors to be thoughtful, empathetic and responsible citizens is just one of the noble purposes of education.

Or, at least, it used to be.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0