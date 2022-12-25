Finding My Way: 'Once upon a time, people cared about something called privacy'

The presents were all opened, and the post-gift brunch had rendered all the other adults comatose in front of the flat screen. But a few of the children were still energetic.

“Grandpa, tell me a story!”

“Okay, what kind of a story would you like to hear?”

“Something about how weird it was when you were a little boy.”

“Well, let’s see…”

“But not about television, or not having any computers, or the stupid music you liked. Or how people used to read books. You’ve told me all those stories, and I don’t really care about that stuff. Something else.”

“OK. But I have to warn you, this may be the strangest story of all.”

“Cool! Things were so weird when you were a kid.”

“You’re probably right.”

Grandpa lifted his grandson up on the chair, and the little boy settled in. Every story is better when Grandpa puts his arm around you.

“Back when I was a boy people worried about lots of things that nobody worries about today.”

“You said that once. Like getting vaccin—vaccinate…”

“That’s right. Once every parent made sure their children were vaccinated.”

“That’s dumb, isn’t it? I know lots of kids—”

“No, it’s not dumb, it’s just how some people are living today. But that’s not what this story is about. May I continue?

“I suppose,” said the grandson, already teetering toward the edge of boredom.

“Once upon a time, people cared about something called privacy.”

“What’s that?”

“Privacy is choosing to not let everyone know everything about you.”

“I don’t understand.”

“Most people don’t, these days. But when I was younger, we didn’t really want everyone in the world to know where we lived, and what things we liked to do, and whether or not we felt well, or how much money we had, or how we liked to entertain ourselves.”

The grandson pondered — an activity he rarely practiced. “I don’t get it, Grandpa. Why wouldn’t you want everyone to know everything about you and what you like and don’t like?”

“We thought it was nobody’s business. There were things we wanted to keep to ourselves.”

“But my mom says that her phone is always telling her what’s new, and what other cool people are doing and about news stuff she’s interested in.”

“Yes, that’s how it is today.”

“And my big sister posts on TikTok all the time, and she has, like, 5,000 followers.”

“Um-hmm. But does she actually know any of them?”

“Well, I guess not. Is that important?”

“Maybe it’s not. But it used to be. When I was a kid, we just didn’t share every single thing.”

“Gee, Grandpa, why not?”

“We just thought people didn’t need to know everything about us. We liked to keep parts of our life private, that’s all.”

The grandson looked at his Grandpa, and for the first time he started to wonder if there was something genuinely wrong with the kind old man he loved.

“I don’t get it,” he said quietly.

“I didn’t think you would. But back then people just kept more things to themselves. They liked not having everything about their lives made public. They used to fight for laws that gave them more privacy.”

“I still don’t get it.”

“But then computers and cellphones came along and made everything so easy, and people just decided not to fight for privacy anymore. They were happy to give all their privacy away in exchange for all that convenience.”

“I’m still not sure what privacy means.”

“You’re not alone, little man, you’re not alone. It’s just one of those things we don’t worry about today.”

“Um, OK, Grandpa. So can I go now? I need to FaceTime my friend Tommy to see if he got better presents than me. But thanks for the story … I guess…”

Grandpa looked at his happy grandson scamper away and sighed. He felt very old.