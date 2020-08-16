Finding My Way: “Oh yeah, life goes on…

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

...Long after the thrill of living is gone.”

Or so wrote John Cougar Mellencamp back in 1982 when “Jack and Diane” cracked the top 10. The song helped launch Mellencamp on the road that eventually landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But nearly no one remembers the song by its actual name. It’s just the “oh yeah life goes on” song. It said what all teenagers believed at the time, and still believe today: that no one over thirty has a clue about what’s important in life because their heads are collectively stuck in the mud of conformity and the weekly slog for the daily bread.

Sure, Mellencamp sang, life goes on after your teens. But the thrill of life—that’s a different story. The fizzy joy of adolescence has always been reserved for those who are living it, when everything is new and happening for the first time. The first car, the first awareness of liking someone in that way, and them liking you back, the first kiss, the first soft-focused and fleeting images of a future filled with love, joy, freedom and success—images not yet fettered by the reality of the grindingly hard work necessary to achieve them.

That’s just the way it is in those late teen years. It’s all so thrilling. Intoxicating. Dazzling.

And it doesn’t last forever.