Finding My Way: Of Windshields and Bugs

And so we blithely (and blindly) bounce through life, seeing it all as a daily confirmation of the dozens of one-line judgments we’ve memorized that sum up all human behavior into sharp-relief black and white, as if life’s shades of gray are just nasty tricks designed to steer us off into lost paths. And as we apply these convenient snap judgments to every scene of potential personal discomfort, we give ourselves permission to dismiss as unimportant the need to look below the surface to discover the human need for warmth, comfort, support, empathy, and action.

Well, life is hard for us all. We each have our battles to fight, our hills to climb, and our races to run. We are tired enough at the end of each day to more than justify the feeling that your problems are not my problems. And, God knows, vice versa.

And so we hurt both ourselves and others by ignoring the simple fact that points the way out of all this struggle and pain. We are social creatures. We are built by God to find our way out of the muck only when we help each other. That’s how it works. Whether we are the windshield or the bug, there are some days we need a hand, and some days when we’re asked to lend one. It’s that simple.

If only it was easy.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

