Finding My Way: Nothin’ to Lose

‘When you ain’t got nothin’, you got
nothin’ to lose.”
— Bob Dylan
Over the last two weeks, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, we are a nation seemingly adrift from our moral moorings. Mr. Floyd’s death has done what the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, Emmett Till, etc., could not: it has forced a vastly overdue conversation about violence by police, violence by citizens, and the root causes of poverty and racism in a land where, with our hands over our hearts, we swear allegiance to the idea that America’s liberty and justice is for all its people.
The extent to which protest marchers are filling the streets of America’s cities is a measure of the frustrations of those, white and black, who can plainly see that the gap between what America promises and what it delivers is wide indeed.
Watch closely, and you’ll see both the protesters and supportive pundits decrying a smorgasbord of social ills. But I suspect that the problems of law-bending police, generational poverty and systemic racism are all facets of the same problem: the naive belief among the average American “haves” that while we are not all financially equal, we all enjoy an equal opportunity to succeed in life.
Then along comes several thousand peaceful, placard-waving protesters trying to teach us a different and more honest lesson.
It’s simply this: to be successful in America, you need more than a strong work ethic. You need an effective education, loving support, professional mentoring, and the confident expectation of your eventual success. This notion that we can achieve whatever we want, all by ourselves, whatever the obstacles, if we just want it “bad enough” is, and has always been, a myth. From time to time we all need wise counsel, warm encouragement, and a well-timed helping hand.
But instead of a hand, we see large segments of our population, often defined by racial lines, generationally bound to a cyclical economic and social reality that cruelly reinforces the likely failure of individual achievement by sabotaging the steps to success. Across America, schools are not equal, resources are not equal, and families often struggle generationally under the weight of first-person patterns of underachievement and defeat at the hands of those who offer only smirking and condemnatory judgment instead of life changing, can-do support.
It’s true that some escape the poverty cycle. But their success does not prove that everyone else can do it too—anymore than Lebron James can tell kids that if they want it badly enough they can all be six-feet nine-inches tall. A few will. Most won’t.
Instead, children of color go to their largely underequipped and dilapidated schools where they are taught the all-American philosophies of hard work, decency and ultimate reward, but then return to their neighborhoods where they crash against the cliffs of institutional suspicion, societal indifference, and anticipated defeat. Over time it would do a number on anyone’s head. Even yours.
You can disagree if you like, but I’ve seen first-hand how the denial of true opportunity, enforced like a cudgel through generations, creates people who enter society feel beaten before they begin. The resulting psychological carnage on individuals and social groups is difficult to comprehend by those who have never been trapped in that particular cage.
Which brings us back to Bob Dylan—who’s right, by the way. When you ain’t got nothin’, you got nothin’ to lose. We are now seeing, in ways that can’t be ignored, what happens when those we’ve kept underfoot, either intentionally or through blissful ignorance, tell us that they will no longer accept anything less than America’s promise—not of equal possessions, but the promise of equal opportunity without the simultaneous denial of the tools to achieve it.
So welcome to the revolution. Like all revolutions, this one will be messy and filled with clumsy and painful mistakes on both sides. And, like any revolution, it may ultimately fail. But we’re at a crossroads now, and we have a generationally rare opportunity to try and get it right. I have no idea if we will, but I know it’s a dream worthy of the best efforts of us all.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
