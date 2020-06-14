Finding My Way: Nothin’ to Lose

It’s simply this: to be successful in America, you need more than a strong work ethic. You need an effective education, loving support, professional mentoring, and the confident expectation of your eventual success. This notion that we can achieve whatever we want, all by ourselves, whatever the obstacles, if we just want it “bad enough” is, and has always been, a myth. From time to time we all need wise counsel, warm encouragement, and a well-timed helping hand.

But instead of a hand, we see large segments of our population, often defined by racial lines, generationally bound to a cyclical economic and social reality that cruelly reinforces the likely failure of individual achievement by sabotaging the steps to success. Across America, schools are not equal, resources are not equal, and families often struggle generationally under the weight of first-person patterns of underachievement and defeat at the hands of those who offer only smirking and condemnatory judgment instead of life changing, can-do support.

It’s true that some escape the poverty cycle. But their success does not prove that everyone else can do it too—anymore than Lebron James can tell kids that if they want it badly enough they can all be six-feet nine-inches tall. A few will. Most won’t.