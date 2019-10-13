This year I encountered the first velvet claws of Christmas commercialism around Labor Day. Inside my local Hobby Lobby, in the midst of Idaho’s sizzling late summer sun, about one-fourth of its floor space was plastered with plastic snowmen, snowflakes, and reason-for-the-season ware.
At the time I was kind of shocked. But since then I’ve surrendered.
So now when I walk in a store, as I did this week, and see the plug-in Halloween werewolf placed right up against the racks of Christmas bows, I just grabbed a picture on my phone for my photo file marked “absurdities.”
Because Christmas in September, and October, and most of November, is—make no mistake—absurd. But there are lots of absurdities in the world, and not all of them are worth getting angry about.
First, it’s not like 90% of the Christmas decorations you find in stores have anything to do with Christmas. Stockings hung on the fireplace, fake snowflakes, wreaths, miniature sleighs, tall wooden red-uniformed, black-hatted soldiers with moveable jaws promoted as nutcrackers—none of them actually have anything to do with the birth of Christ.
It’s true that if you like to see deeper meanings in commercial doo-dads you can see symbols in the bows, candy canes, trees and other Christmas trinkets. (Good luck finding deeper religious meaning in the nutcrackers.) But for most of us, these types of decorations are simply bright seasonal distractions to relieve the drab dark coldness of winter. And there is nothing wrong with that.
I recognize the reality that Christmas has two “s’s” in it, and for many they’re both dollar signs. After all, one-fifth of America’s retail sales are tied to Christmas. The idea of jumping out to get a head start on the jingling bells of Christmas cash registers must trigger high levels of worldly temptation for shopkeepers every fall. So why not push Christmas into late summer? With so much at stake for stockholders, it would be a sin not to try.
Well, it’s all pretty foolish, and, to quote Thornton Wilder, whenever you encounter the human race you find layers and layers of foolishness.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, there are those who set themselves up as self-proclaimed arbiters of the sincerity of the faith of others. These are the ones who demand you see the deeper meaning of candy canes, and guilt trip you if you fail to analyze the colors of Christmas wreaths for philosophical subtleties.
But for me, one of the joys of getting older is the ability to see things a little more clearly, especially when it comes to what’s truly important and what’s just simple human folderol.
Here’s what’s important: If you are one who is able to find faith in a Higher Being in your heart, then we are moving into a season where it’s good to nurture that faith, and be warmed by it. As you do, you may be motivated to reach out and lift others with kindness and generosity, and this is good too.
And that’s about it. All the rest of it, the credit card debt and happy hoopla, is nice, but isn’t going to make you any better of a person than you were while enjoying a long Labor Day weekend.
For the last couple of centuries people have been trying to merge the religious Christmas and the commercial Christmas into one glorious (and expensive) celebration.
But it’s occurring to me more strongly each year that we’re wearing ourselves out trying to jam a square peg into a round hole. It just doesn’t work.
So even though it’s early—although according to Hobby Lobby it’s not—this year I’m going to wish you all Merry Christmases—both of them. May you enjoy the color and credit cards and nutcrackers of the commercial Christmas, while still finding time to remember and honor the great spiritual blessings of the religious Christmas. Keeping these concurrent holidays separate in your mind is difficult, but you can do it. The first is a lot of fun. The second still has the power to change your life—but only if you don’t let yourself become confused that credit card debt and the love of Christ are somehow the same thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.