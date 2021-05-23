Finding My Way: Measuring Salvation

For about a quarter-century of my working career I was a boss, but for the first few months of my life in the big chair I wasn’t a good one.

I became a boss because I was good at my regular job, and someone thought I might also be good at helping others get good at it.

But in the beginning, I made one of the dumbest mistakes a boss can make. I wanted my people to like me. In my mind, I confused liking me with respecting me.

It was, of course, a disaster.

Seeing the problem, my own boss called me over for a chat. He told me he wasn’t paying me to be my employees’ best friend. And then he offered the simple observation that probably saved my management career.

“It’s a funny thing about leaders,” he said, “people expect them to lead.”

Not dictatorially, of course. Intelligently, wisely, and even compassionately. But in the end, you’re paid to lead your employees, not befriend them. You listen to them and evaluate their ideas, but in the end you must act. You have to do what your knowledge and judgment confirms is best. In other words, you lead, even if you lose a few friends in the process.