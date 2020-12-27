Finding My Way: Masking in America

And besides, if you cave in on the nostril covering, what’s next? Actually coming to a full stop at stop signs? Midnight in America.

Once when I was in elementary school I went with my mom and dad to visit my grandmother, whom I loved, in the hospital. I was told that we wouldn’t be able to have a long visit because she needed to rest. I was told to be quiet and not bounce around the room. In other words, I wouldn’t be able to be my typical, noisy, bull-in-a-china-shop, self-absorbed, childish self.

I loved my grandma, so I behaved. In her room I sat quietly and I didn’t play with the doctor stuff on the table. Strangely, I don’t remember feeling that my constitutional rights were being violated.

She got better, by the way, and hung around for another ten years. I like to think that maybe I helped make that happen by simply not acting like a self-absorbed boob on the day we visited the hospital. And maybe it helped, and maybe it didn’t, but because it might have helped I was glad to do it.

And now it’s almost 2021, and we’ve been wearing face masks for eight months—at least most of us have. But there are some who refuse to wear masks, and you can tell from their attitudes that they’re itching for you to say something about it so they can unload on you.