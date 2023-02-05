A man living in Alburgh, Vermont, died after his involvement in a brawl last Tuesday between supporters of different teams at a junior high school basketball game.

Russell Giroux, 60, died from the injuries after a fight that broke out during the game between Alburgh and rival St. Albans. Police were immediately summoned to the gym to break up the riot, but by the time they arrived the brawlers had, wisely, all fled the gym — all except one, the now-deceased victim.

I’ve been refereeing youth sports for more than 40 years — yes, I am that old — and have never ceased to be amazed at the unchecked levels of bulged-eyed, popped-veined, red-faced, fist-waving, vocal cord-tearing anger displayed by parents of whichever teams happens to be losing, and sometimes even by those whose team is winning.

Compared to life’s genuine tragedies — war, famine, pestilence, natural disasters or general economic collapse — the split-second decision on whether or not a trifling foul gets called on Jimmy’s basketball team seems to pale by comparison. But that’s just me.

Nevertheless, I understand how parents feel. Sporting contests are one of the few times when helicopter parents are unable to effectively hover. They can only howl in anguish when their small shining star is wronged by the forces of evil unleashed by the Satan-worshipping cabal of seventh-graders on the other side of the gym, led by their coach with the gleaming red eyes sporting an upside-down cross.

So what is a parent to do when robbed of the ability to protect his or her pride and joy from a routine growth experience? There are only two options — both of which I’ve observed at close range.

One is to follow the officials to their cars after the game to let them know that by Grapthar’s Hammer you will be avenged. (This is easy to do, by the way. The officials are the ones wandering aimlessly in the parking lot because the cataracts covering their eyes make it impossible for them to find their own vehicles.)

The other option? Find one of those adults supporting the other team and throw a punch. Why not? They deserve it, and who cares anyway? Besides, they’re probably Democrats.

OK, OK. I’m going overboard. What happened in Vermont this week was a one-off, right? That’s why it made the news.

If only. Space does not permit a list of the growing number of incidents of fan violence at youth sporting events, but a quick Google search should satisfy your curiosity if this is a subject that interests you.

In the meantime — and I’m going to turn serious for a moment — psychologists are discovering at least one growing reason for parental rage at youth sporting events, and the cause is economic.

Parents understand their children need to go to college. College is very expensive. A sports scholarship to a university could make it possible, and could mean the difference between economic success or a life of constant struggle. As a result, parents spend a lot of money on camps and whatnot, hoping against hope their children will achieve stardom — or at least a check to attend college.

Therefore, in the minds of such parents, their child’s ultimate success or failure in life is up for grabs in every game, every play, every whistle. That’s a tough burden for a parent, let alone a child. Especially when only a quarter of 1% of high school students receive full-ride athletic college scholarships.

So maybe fatal basketball game brawls are just a sign of the times. At a big junior high school rivalry game I refereed this week there was a police officer standing by. With a weapon. And wearing body armor. Just in case.

The game went smoothly. Probably because of the excellent refereeing. Or maybe it was the officer with the body armor. Or just because of all the supportive parents with their hearts and heads in the right place.

I’m sure it was because of the parents. Still, I admit that when the officer showed up I felt a moment of relief — for me, for the players and coaches and for the parents themselves.

Y’know ... for just in case.