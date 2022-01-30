Finding My Way: Learning from Experience

As you’re reading this, it will be two weeks since I caught Omicron. I’m VnB’d (vaxxed and boosted), but caught it anyway. Research suggests that if you’re VnB’d, you still have about a 20-percent chance of getting a lighter version of the highly infectious virus. That’s me, beating the odds.

I was sick for two days. I spent them wrapped in a blanket, feeling awful. Then it went away.

Except that it didn’t. For the next ten days I was kicked around by what doctors call Covid fatigue.

Covid fatigue is where you don’t feel all that bad, but nevertheless spend long hours every day laying on the couch, watching whatever drivel is emanating from Netflix, and telling your wife you’ll surely be up and moving that afternoon, but you just need to rest a little more…

…and then, somehow, it’s 9 p.m. and time for bed.

My personal fog bank lasted for ten days, then it just went away. I consider myself fortunate that I never felt bad enough to watch Emily in Paris.

So here we are, you and I, two years into our new world. We are no longer novices. We’ve lived through the fear-driven first days of the shutdown, when none of us knew anything about anything. We’ve been through hospital respirator shortages, mask mandates, the arrival of vaccines, boosters, and the fierce arguments that have erupted from both sides during every attempted step forward. Some of those arguments have been conducted thoughtfully. Some of them have been tinged with hysteria.

But along the way we’ve all become smarter. We’ve learned about the virus, and we’ve learned about our own reactions to it—physically, politically, and intellectually.

At the beginning of Covid, cautious people urged caution. They wondered if Covid was actually serious. They wondered if it could ultimately be managed like we manage the flu. They wondered if rapidly-developed vaccines could be trusted. They wondered if there were darker deep-state political games at play.

But by now we’ve moved past all of that. The answers to questions in the preceding paragraph have been answered. Yes. Yes. Yes. No.

Nevertheless, partisans on both sides have remained entrenched, and are still preoccupied with hurtling exaggerations at the other. Such exaggerations are instantly perceived by the other side as being insulting and laughable.

Here is an example. Nationally, we know that about 90% of Democrats are vaccinated, compared to 60% of Republicans. We also know that the VnB’d are considerably less likely to contract Covid, and that if they do catch it their symptoms will be milder.

So if I was a Democrat, I should be feeling pretty good about things right now. But it’s not happening. Polls have consistently shown that fully-vaccinated Democrats remain vastly more afraid of catching the virus than their unvaccinated Republican neighbors.

Excuse me? Democrats report having the greatest confidence that the vaccine works, but nevertheless report the greatest fear of still becoming sick. What’s up with that? Based on vaccine efficacy, it should be the Democrats, not Republicans, leading the charge for wide-open, in-person schools. They’re vaxxed, and the vaccine works. Open the doors and ring them bells.

But no. Despite all the good news, Democrats are the ones cowering in the corner, encouraging “safe” online education, which has been largely disastrous to student test scores. Republicans find this approach to be equal parts funny and dumb, and just more proof that Democrats are ignoramuses.

Meanwhile, Covid infection and death rates among the unvaccinated (mostly Republicans) chug along uninterruptedly—which Democrats see this as evidence of blindly stupid Republican intransigence, and, among themselves, inspires some to make coy references to “nature thinning the herd.”

I return to my first point: you and I are no longer Covid novices. We’ve learned a great deal about the virus over the last two years. An intelligent society should be able to recognize the validity of not only the questions we’ve asked, but the answers we’ve attained through hard work, study, and experience.

What’s more, an intelligent society should also be able to course-correct based on what we’ve learned.

Learning from experience. Turns out it’s a thing.

So for Pete’s sake, let’s get on with it.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

