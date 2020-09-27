Finding My Way: Laughing All the Way

This week I had the good fortune to re-watch the 1997 Jim Carey comedy “Liar Liar,” about a well-meaning father and lawyer who nevertheless spouts lies nearly every time he opens his mouth. He skates through it all on his goofy charm until, through a bit of movie magic, he discovers that for 24 hours he can only tell the truth, no matter how comical, or serious, the outcome.
It’s a funny movie, but sometimes it’s an uncomfortable, squirm-in-your-seat kind of humor—because all of us fib occasionally yet we think of ourselves as honest, or at least honest enough. We rationalize this kind of yes-means-no internal thinking by weighing the relative significance of the lie to the eventual outcome. “Honey, those jeans look great on you,” doesn’t carry the cosmic condemnation of “Sure, I told you I’d do it, but I lied.”
Of course, humankind’s relationship with truth has been, shall we say, nuanced ever since God asked Cain if he’d seen Abel lately.
So, sure, we’re mostly honest, except for when we’re not. And usually there’s no harm done. But what happens when you’re busted for something big, and your deception is suddenly and embarrassingly clear to others?
You do what Cain did. You shrug it off as no big deal, even though you, and everyone else, including Abel, knows it’s a very big deal indeed.
We need look no further than this week’s headlines for the latest example of this kind of moral dereliction. Perhaps you heard: Senate Republicans didn’t let the ink dry on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death certificate before announcing they would have her replacement approved before election day. President Trump had her presumptive replacement named on the same day RBG’s body lay in state in the Capitol. Today Republican senators are practicing saying “Yea” in front of the mirror with the appropriate level of humble hubris for the pro forma confirmation hearing coming soon to your favorite 24-hour news channel.
This is all coming despite the Republican’s high moral conviction four years ago that a Supreme Court vacancy so close to an election “must” be delayed until after the vote so that “the people can decide the future of the court.” Anything else, they said, would be “immoral.”
I know that this part of the story already feels old, but that’s just because of the dazzling speed with which Republicans have shed the flaking skin formerly known as self-described moral authority. But, of course, morality is so 2016.
This is the kind of government fork-tongued talk that drives some, but not all, voters crazy. I can remember a time when Republicans proclaimed themselves the party of promise-keeping and steady moral leadership, as they fumed over the truth-twisting craziness coming from the Democrats.
But, as we’ve seen for the umpteenth time in Washington, morality is the inevitable weapon of last resort wielded by the party out of power. The cause of the party in power is power, and, just as in any autocratic nation, power creates its own morality. That’s an equation simple enough for even the most naïve of us to understand.
Of course, if you are Republican, and therefore wining, you don’t care. If you are a Democrat, and therefore losing, you care a great deal.
Once upon a time, Supreme Court justices had to be approved by 60-percent of the Senate. In 2017, the Republican-led Senate changed the rules to allow judges at all levels to be approved by a simple majority. The decision dealt a death blow to bipartisanship. Since then whichever party is in power can pretty much do whatever it wants—with judges, and everything else. Checks and balances? Stuff and nonsense.
The genius of our American democracy is our ability to work together despite our differences. Or at least it was. What we’re seeing today is the elevation of government by brute force. Republicans can, and will, enjoy it while they can. But eventually the power will shift, and thanks to the decimation of the few rules that require bipartisanship it will be the Democrats merrily invoking and discarding morality at will, and, just like today’s Republicans, laughing all the way.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
