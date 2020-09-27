Finding My Way: Laughing All the Way

But, as we’ve seen for the umpteenth time in Washington, morality is the inevitable weapon of last resort wielded by the party out of power. The cause of the party in power is power, and, just as in any autocratic nation, power creates its own morality. That’s an equation simple enough for even the most naïve of us to understand.

Of course, if you are Republican, and therefore wining, you don’t care. If you are a Democrat, and therefore losing, you care a great deal.

Once upon a time, Supreme Court justices had to be approved by 60-percent of the Senate. In 2017, the Republican-led Senate changed the rules to allow judges at all levels to be approved by a simple majority. The decision dealt a death blow to bipartisanship. Since then whichever party is in power can pretty much do whatever it wants—with judges, and everything else. Checks and balances? Stuff and nonsense.

The genius of our American democracy is our ability to work together despite our differences. Or at least it was. What we’re seeing today is the elevation of government by brute force. Republicans can, and will, enjoy it while they can. But eventually the power will shift, and thanks to the decimation of the few rules that require bipartisanship it will be the Democrats merrily invoking and discarding morality at will, and, just like today’s Republicans, laughing all the way.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

