Finding My Way: Katherine Bates vs. the Internet

About the overall problem of hate speech and hatred in general, nothing. Sad, but true. Stamp out one chat room and another one springs up. Supply and demand—the American way. And besides, I can’t stop you from hating and berating anyone. All I can do is examine my own inner darkness and fix myself. All you can do is fix you. Sorry, but that’s the only way it works—one soul at a time.

These days we are all very clear about our American freedoms. We love our freedom of speech and religion, the right to bear arms, and we’ve all signed on for the pursuit of happiness. But while we’re all so busy being free, we’re often setting aside the increasingly-quaint notion that with each American freedom comes an American responsibility—the responsibility of each individual to govern himself.

And to be clear, what I mean by governing ourselves is to deliberately self-limit our actions in the exercise of the freedoms we hold so dear. We all know that absolute freedom would mean absolute anarchy, yet we merrily keep pushing the envelope.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the way we talk to—or at—each other. We hide behind our walls of freedom to lob verbal grenades at our neighbors, blithely blind to the reality that incendiary words can lead to violent actions, and actions can easily hurt us all. This isn’t rocket science.