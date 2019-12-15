Nine days ago a young female TV reporter from station WSAV in Savannah, Georgia, was out broadcasting live from a community fun run for the local morning newscast. Everything was going well with the coverage until a runner approached the reporter from behind during her report, and (as seen on the live video) whacked her buttocks as he ran past her with more than a little force.
The reporter, who was facing the camera and didn’t see any of this coming, registered a moment of shock before doing her best to continue her coverage.
But since the event happened on live TV, it didn’t take long to identify the butt-slapper as Thomas Calloway, a youth group leader at his church, and a Boy Scout leader. He was, in effect, caught red-handed.
As those of us of a certain age remember, there was a time when males were allowed more than a little leeway when it came to publicly, or privately, patting and pinching women’s bodies. Females who didn’t appreciate such low-grade assaults were considered prudes. Men are the aggressors, and women like it that way. After all, missy, isn’t it really a compliment?
Besides, if a woman has the gall to be attractive in public, she’s kind of asking for it, isn’t she?
It seems that old cultural habits die hard in this land of ours—the casual use of racial, religious, and sexual orientation epithets being one example, and men who see women only as objects available for tactile physical examination being another.
For the record, the female reporter on the receiving end of this fun run bum bump was Alex Bozarjian. That afternoon, before her attacker was identified, she tweeted the following:
“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”
At last count, her tweet has been retweeted about 200,000 times.
But Bozarjian apparently has more weapons in her arsenal than literate tweets. She has also filed a sexual battery report with the Savannah Police Department, which is currently investigating the case.
“What it comes down to,” she told investigators, “is that he helped himself to a part of my body.”
Most people who have responded to the situation are staunchly supporting Bozarjian. But a few, and I know this will shock you, have suggested that she’s the one to blame. As one tweeter said, the incident never would have happened if she hadn’t put herself “in the line of fire.”
By this I can only assume the writer means that if a woman has the nerve to be doing her job in a public place, then she deserves whatever pinching, slapping, or other harassment a male might decide on the spur of the moment to inflict on her. Why? Because she’s pretty, and momentarily defenseless. Translation: it’s her fault anyway, since everyone knows men just can’t help themselves.
Ms. Bozarjian, so the hormonal logic goes, should just get over it.
But for the moment, Ms. Bozarjian isn’t ready to get over it. Interestingly, after the story went public Mr. Calloway came forward with an apology. He says he’s “not the person I’m being portrayed as.” He also made a point of mentioning that he’s not perfect—which probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone listening.
As of this writing, Ms. Bozarjian has not yet decided whether to accept his apology and drop the case.
Personally, I would understand if she just decided to let it go, but a part of me hopes she doesn’t. Letting it go would be just another way of suggesting that he really couldn’t help himself, what with her being, like, standing there all pretty and all. And come on, it was just a little harmless fun. Everybody’s just riled up over nuthin’.
If you’re one of those who is inclined to buy into the harmless fun idea, I invite you to express your thoughts to a woman you truly respect and see how that conversation goes. Go ahead and try it. You have nothing to lose—except your arrogance.
