Finding My Way: Jungle Kids

All of us realize that parenthood is a minefield. The path we travel with our children is filled with dangers, visible and invisible.
We want our sons and daughters to emerge from childhood with essential skills: kindness, manners, and the basic social graces. Don’t stare at people, don’t talk with your mouth full, respect your elders, help old people across the street; that kind of thing.
We want them to understand the potential dangers of the world: talking to strangers, ingesting something your parents have told you to avoid (even if a friend disagrees), learning to navigate don’t-walk signs, and how to avoid the natural dangers of the world beyond your back-yard fence.
We want all these things for our children, and yet we realize that in order for them to become competent adults they must first be exposed to most of the things we tell them to avoid.
We must take them to the mountains so they can learn the dangers of wild animals and poisonous plants.
We must expose them to the mayhem of city traffic so they can learn to navigate its streets.
We must set limits to modern media, in both the time spent with it, and the content they view.
As decades have passed, parenthood has changed. My wife grew up on a ranch in Arizona. During summer, she would pack a lunch, bring a thermos of water, get on her horse and ride off alone for a day’s worth of adventuring in the nearby hills. She did this often, starting when she was about ten years old.
During her earlier years, her father had taught her about the beauties and dangers of the desert. He was a good teacher, and she was a good student. In time she earned her parents’ trust. Living, as they did, far from the city, and without television, her days were hers to fill with her horse. It was a wonderful childhood.
Today, if word of her adventures got out, her parents would be reported to Child Protective Services for neglect.
As we raised our own eleven children, we often lived on the fringes of town, where open spaces beckoned, and were easily reached.
“You’re driving me nuts,” my wife would occasionally say, while attempting to complete chores of her own. “Go outside, and don’t come back until lunch.”
And with a whoop of joy they would spill out the back door and make themselves scarce.
Sometimes they’d return with a boo-boo or two. They’d get cleaned up and sent back outside.
Now they are all grown, with families of their own. They live mostly in suburban settings, with close-by houses and neighborhood playgrounds with foam rubber matting. Their children are growing up happy and strong. And I’ve noticed Mom and Dad have no problem telling their kids to just go outside and play.
This isn’t one of those nostalgia columns wherein the Grumpy Old Man scowls and whines about the good old days. Times have genuinely changed, the dangers have genuinely grown, and the threats to our children have genuinely increased.
But I have a nagging suspicion that for all the increasing social dangers threatening our children, perhaps those dangers haven’t increased as much as we think they have.
I’m well aware that entire websites and Facebook groups exist with no apparent purpose except to scare the bejesus out young parents who just want to do what’s best for their children. The peer pressure on parents, from both real life and online, to monitor and control the behavior of children to avoid both real and unreal dangers, is terrible. It would be enough to make even the most confident young parent doubt her capabilities.
I just want to say to young parents everywhere that in a world of endless electronic second guessing, it’s still okay to trust your instincts. A few years back one of our boys was talking about growing up with enough, but not too much, supervision. “Thanks Mom,” he said, “thanks for letting us just be jungle kids.”
When my wife shared that story with me, I glowed with pride. I’m not sure we’d ever received a finer compliment.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.