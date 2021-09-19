Finding My Way: Jungle Kids

All of us realize that parenthood is a minefield. The path we travel with our children is filled with dangers, visible and invisible.

We want our sons and daughters to emerge from childhood with essential skills: kindness, manners, and the basic social graces. Don’t stare at people, don’t talk with your mouth full, respect your elders, help old people across the street; that kind of thing.

We want them to understand the potential dangers of the world: talking to strangers, ingesting something your parents have told you to avoid (even if a friend disagrees), learning to navigate don’t-walk signs, and how to avoid the natural dangers of the world beyond your back-yard fence.

We want all these things for our children, and yet we realize that in order for them to become competent adults they must first be exposed to most of the things we tell them to avoid.

We must take them to the mountains so they can learn the dangers of wild animals and poisonous plants.

We must expose them to the mayhem of city traffic so they can learn to navigate its streets.

We must set limits to modern media, in both the time spent with it, and the content they view.