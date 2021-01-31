Finding My Way: It’s all Fun and Games…

As a child I used to wear a bath towel safety-pinned around my neck so I could play Superman. One day I succeeded in climbing on the roof. My mom was inside vacuuming. I stood on the edge and looked at the lawn below. I was five years old. I was Superman.

Fortunately, I only sprained my ankle.

I’d like to say that was the only dumb thing I ever did as a child (or teenager), but you’d know I was lying.

Who knows why children do the dumb things they do? I guess the combination of immaturity and a form of logic based more on wishful-thinking than factual accuracy, topped off with a dollop of adrenaline, can sometimes turn even the smartest child into an accident waiting to happen.

But our youthful boo-boos heal and we grow up into rational and clear-thinking adults, right?

Guffaw.

As I approach the completion of seven decades of life, I’m constantly amazed at the extraordinarily poor decision making displayed by adults of all ages. (And some of that amazement I turn to myself. What on earth was I thinking when I…, or when I…)