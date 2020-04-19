Finding My Way: It’s a miracle

About 15 years ago I stood at the bedside of a middle-aged woman dying of cancer. To say she was one of life’s good ones was an understatement. Her husband was a devoted Christian, and a leader in his church. Everyone in her small town knew and loved her. Her children were wonderful—all of them kind and generous by nature. Her cancer had seemed to come out of nowhere. The grief reached far beyond her family.

I had been invited to attend a special prayer service in her hospital room one day. All of us attending were fasting for this good woman. Those who believe in such things would say that there was true power in her hospital room that day. We prayed earnestly and confidently—as if her life depended on it, which it did.

And, sadly, she died.

One of her daughters was especially upset. She had the courage to speak aloud the question many others silently pondered: “Why her? If anyone was deserving of a miracle, it was her! Why would God cause her to suffer like that and die, when He could have just blinked an eye and she’d be cured?”

Yes, we can recite the standard answers about the unknowable mind of God, who loves us all, but also wields the sword of life and death in ways utterly incomprehensible to his mortality-fogged children here on Earth.