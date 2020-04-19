Finding My Way: It’s a miracle

During my sheltering, I’ve set some limits. Among them, I spend very little time watching flat-screen news. Maybe twenty minutes a day.
When I watch, there’s always coverage of the COVID-19 hotspots. The number of deaths is pretty grim. But in the midst of it all are occasional miracles.
How do I know I’m witnessing a miracle? Because the healthy spouse, when joyously reunited with the hospitalized one, proclaims it to be. And who am I to say it’s not?
But to be clear, when I speak of a miracle I’m not referring to an unexpectedly happy turn of events. I’m talking about the real thing: something that could not possibly happen but, nevertheless, is happening. A tumor vanishing overnight. Eyesight suddenly restored. The Red Sea parts.
Here’s my concern with miracles: for every voice proclaiming one with joyous gratitude, there are a thousand others, maybe a million others, praying for a miracle with the same fervor, who don’t receive God’s upvote. Every individual miracle leaves a million deserving others wondering “why not me?”
And it’s a good question, although good luck finding an answer. Is the joyfully-tearful wife talking to the news camera more deserving of the miracle than you are? It may leave you wondering if you could have qualified for the miracle if you were only a little kinder, more giving, more prayerful, or just generally more valuable or perfect than you are now? And could it be your less-than-perfect life is being weighed as a punishment against the one you love, while someone more righteous is hitting the heavenly jackpot?
About 15 years ago I stood at the bedside of a middle-aged woman dying of cancer. To say she was one of life’s good ones was an understatement. Her husband was a devoted Christian, and a leader in his church. Everyone in her small town knew and loved her. Her children were wonderful—all of them kind and generous by nature. Her cancer had seemed to come out of nowhere. The grief reached far beyond her family.
I had been invited to attend a special prayer service in her hospital room one day. All of us attending were fasting for this good woman. Those who believe in such things would say that there was true power in her hospital room that day. We prayed earnestly and confidently—as if her life depended on it, which it did.
And, sadly, she died.
One of her daughters was especially upset. She had the courage to speak aloud the question many others silently pondered: “Why her? If anyone was deserving of a miracle, it was her! Why would God cause her to suffer like that and die, when He could have just blinked an eye and she’d be cured?”
Yes, we can recite the standard answers about the unknowable mind of God, who loves us all, but also wields the sword of life and death in ways utterly incomprehensible to his mortality-fogged children here on Earth.
In my experience, this response, heartfelt as it may be, does not always provide comfort. It never answers the unanswerable question—”Yes, that’s fine, but miracles still happen. Why were they good enough to receive one and not me?”
What can you say to that? I have no idea, except to offer the heartfelt truth: “I don’t know, but I’ve been where you are. I’m sorry. I understand that it can’t be understood.”
And so when I see someone announcing a miracle, I feel both happiness and sadness. Because for every prayed-for miracle that is granted, a million more are denied, and every seeker wonders why.
Meanwhile, those of faith look forward to the great future day when God will pull back the curtain and we’ll finally comprehend the purpose — both grand and infinitesimal — behind all the random chaos we call life.
As for me, I’m not in a hurry to get behind that curtain, but when I do I’m looking forward to asking Him what He was thinking during some specific situations in my own life that seemed especially pointless and difficult. I’m looking forward to the answers. I really am.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
