FINDING MY WAY

Finding My Way: It’s a hard rain

My religious faith tells me that at some future time I will have the opportunity to sit down and have a chat with God. We’ll talk about my life and He’ll share with me His opinion of how well I did with the time allotted to me.

Some describe Him (or Her, or It, or The Great Cloud, River, Circle, etc.—but for the sake of space, I’m sticking with Him) as being somewhat stern and dour. Judgmental. But personally, I think He’ll be more on the compassionate side, and at least somewhat understanding of the fact that here on Earth our intentions only occasionally match up with our actions.

At any rate, we’ll talk about my life, and He’ll give me a hug, welcome me home, and then display the body language of someone who really needs to move on. I’m sure the line of souls waiting behind me for their own interviews will be a long one.

“But hold on a minute,” I’ll say. “Due respect ‘n all, but we’re not quite done yet. I’ve got a couple of questions for You now.”

Quick side bar: I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that in the next realm of our existence, I think time won’t be the steady tick-tocking, one-size-fits-all linear time we have right now, but will be more like Silly Putty—you can stretch it out to be as long as you need it to be, without impacting how others are experiencing it.

So that way God and I can chat without making all the others in line wait longer.

Basically, I’ll have three questions.

“I get the idea that faith means we don’t get all our questions answered right away, and that sometimes we watch others receiving miracles that pass us by. But don’t You realize how utterly devastating that is? And sure, patient faith is a great concept in theory. But all the day-to-day anguish of human life, the suffering, the misery, was all that really necessary? Don’t get me wrong—I had a pretty great life. My true suffering was minimal. But my God—sorry, it’s just a phrase—what about the poverty, the stupidity, the starvation, the death camps, the diseases, the deliberate insensitivity, the mindless cruelties. Did it have to all be that bad?

“And I get that it’s a fallen world, and that we’ve brought about ninety percent of our misery on ourselves, but back in the beginning couldn’t You have designed the Fall so that we would be just slightly less awful than we’ve turned out to be?

“Second question: Why did You allow religions, and I’m mainly talking about Christianity and Islam here, to become so militant that through centuries we’ve all been completely willing to go out and kill each other in Your name, despite the inordinate amount of time You spent talking about peace, goodness and resolving our conflicts with love? And why are the other guy’s militant actions evil, but Your occasional Christian soldiering is just being a good disciple?

“And since we’re on a roll here, I have one more question to ask. This business of humans maturing sexually before maturing emotionally—that had to be a mistake, right? Some wires got crossed, someone missed the memo, or something, because that one has caused more life-damaging, opportunity-limiting problems than just about anything else. A simple tweak and it could have been fixed. I know I sound flippant—and I’m guessing You’re not a fan of flippancy—but still, what the what?”

So, yeah, those are the questions I hope to ask God one day. And I’m sure He’ll answer, “Oh Chris, get in line. You’re just the 300,000th person to ask me all that today. Well, here’s the answer.”

And He’ll explain it, all about our inviolate right to freedom of choice, and how suffering can bring us closer to Him (though it also drives some away) and how mortal life is just an eyeblink in the vision of eternity, and how with our new understanding we’ll see that everything will all be alright—better than alright, in fact. He’ll explain it to us and it will all make sense.

But for now—it’s a hard rain fallin’. That’s all I’m saying.

Chris Huston

Huston

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS HUSTON

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

