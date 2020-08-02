Finding My Way: If I was the Devil

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1965 radio commentator and columnist Paul Harvey wrote an essay that some of you will remember., It’s called “If I was the Devil,” and it suggested that America’s problems in the mid-60’s could be traced back to people not working hard, being dishonest, getting divorced, getting high, getting abortions, and getting out of church. As a result, he concluded, the devil must be having a field day in America watching it happen.

Harvey’s analysis of a changing America was aimed more at our outward behaviors than the social and cultural currents that were driving people in those directions, but, in its simplicity, it became wildly popular, and is Harvey’s most enduring legacy.

But if the devil was having a field day in the 60’s, then he must be LHAO here in 2020. And so, with apologies to Mr. Harvey, who died in 2009, I offer my own more modern satanic strategies, 55 years after the original.

If I was the devil…

I would take down the United States as the beacon of light to a world starving for moral leadership, and turn our nation into an angry, tit-for-tat, money-grubbing bully that throws its weight around simply because it can.