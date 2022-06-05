Finding my way: I heard it through the grapevine

Perhaps you heard about Amber Heard this week.

Okay, that was a joke. Of course you’ve heard about her. Over the last few weeks we’ve all had an earful (and eyeful) of both Heard and her former husband, Johnny Depp.

As everyone within the reach of TikTok — which is basically everyone on Earth — knows, Cap’n Jack succeeded in throwing more mud at Amber than she did at him, and in the process won his defamation case against her.

I am not writing to take issue with what the court testimony revealed. Abuse is ugly and cruel in every situation. There are no excuses. Abusers should be held accountable for the wounds they cause.

No, I’m not tolerating or making light of the seriousness of the alleged actions of both parties.

I’m mocking the circus that surrounded it.

But mine is a minority mocking. Like me, you saw the circus outside the courtroom. You watched women waving their placards and shouting their slogans. You’ve followed the courtroom clips everywhere from TikTok to NPR, and from the National Enquirer to the New York Times.

This has been a week that has caused me to wonder if, after all these years, I should just admit that I don’t get it, and I never will get it.

Because it’s stupid. All of it — the exploitation of a former couple’s misery for ratings, the daily opinion tracker reports of who’s winning and who’s losing, the gleeful public piling-on — all of it is stupid.

Was I interested in the case? Mildly. I think that the more exposure given to abuse, the sooner it will fall out of fashion as a manly way to settle a disagreement. So go ahead and give the Depp case a few column inches below the fold. A thirty-second voice over video for the nightly news. A moment’s pause to realize that there but for the grace of God, etc.

But instead, we saw all those people on the sidewalk acting as if it was their best friend on the stand, or a family member. They displayed the emotions of individuals personally connected to and invested in the trial of people who neither know nor care about them. We watched a serious trial, staged in a circus tent, surrounded by shouting clowns.

And, if the social media views are any indication (and they are), we liked it.

The morning after the verdict was read, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, appeared on NBC’s Today Show. She said the social media hysteria influenced the verdict. Her quote: “It was like the Roman Colosseum, you know? I was against cameras in the courtroom…I argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. But it made it a zoo.”

But here’s what bothered me the most. In that same interview, Bredehoft described Heard’s immediate reaction to the verdict. “One of the first things she said is ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom.’”

Okay, I get it—except that I don’t. This particular case will not suddenly make marital abuse okay. After all, the case wasn’t even about abuse. It was about whether Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in the New York Times by insinuating he had previously abused her, after she and Depp had both agreed, as part of their earlier divorce settlement, not to discuss any aspect of their marriage in the media. The charge was defamation, not abuse.

Nevertheless, whenever the white-hot spotlight of social media suddenly shines on court proceedings involving a major movie star, subtleties are obliterated.

Was the Depp/Heard trial a referendum on the evils of marital abuse, or was it the grasping efforts of a mid-talent female actor trying to gold dig her way to media-darling victimhood, with a nice paycheck to boot?

It was neither — or at least it wasn’t at the beginning. But by the time the jury verdict arrived, we’d all turned it into just another side show.

Well, never mind. In a month we’ll forget all about it, except—did you notice? Johnny’s putting on a little weight. You’d think with all that money…

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

