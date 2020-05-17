Finding My Way: Hunger’s Front Line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first car arrived three hours early.

When I spoke with the grandmother in the driver seat she said, a little sheepishly, “I’ve done this before. I know how it works.”

In the car with her was a young mother and the grandchild, a squalling infant. “She gets a little tired of the wait,” the grandmother said apologetically.

What’s worth a three hour wait in a car with a baby on a warm spring morning? Food, of course. This grandmother was doing what she could for her family, and if doing what you can means showing up three hours early to make sure you get some food, then that’s what you do.

You and I have seen the news videos where hundreds of cars in big cities are lined up for their food basket. The line this Tuesday morning wasn’t anything like that. Our numbers are smaller here in Idaho. Still, the sight of thirty cars waiting patiently in line at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for whatever food is available was a sobering sight, since the first box had yet to be handed out.

I was helping with the hand out that afternoon, something I do occasionally, but not often enough. The Idaho Food Bank makes a food drop once a month in western Twin Falls County. Recipients register on-site with their name and address before going through the line.