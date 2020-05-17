Finding My Way: Hunger’s Front Line

The first car arrived three hours early.
When I spoke with the grandmother in the driver seat she said, a little sheepishly, “I’ve done this before. I know how it works.”
In the car with her was a young mother and the grandchild, a squalling infant. “She gets a little tired of the wait,” the grandmother said apologetically.
What’s worth a three hour wait in a car with a baby on a warm spring morning? Food, of course. This grandmother was doing what she could for her family, and if doing what you can means showing up three hours early to make sure you get some food, then that’s what you do.
You and I have seen the news videos where hundreds of cars in big cities are lined up for their food basket. The line this Tuesday morning wasn’t anything like that. Our numbers are smaller here in Idaho. Still, the sight of thirty cars waiting patiently in line at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for whatever food is available was a sobering sight, since the first box had yet to be handed out.
I was helping with the hand out that afternoon, something I do occasionally, but not often enough. The Idaho Food Bank makes a food drop once a month in western Twin Falls County. Recipients register on-site with their name and address before going through the line.
Covid-19 has forced changes on the system. Back in the old days—February—people stood in line, came into a building, and boxed their own food with the help of a volunteer. But in today’s world of social distancing that’s all gone. Today you never get out of your car. When you get to the front of the line you pop your trunk and we put the food in your vehicle, say hello through the window and wave you on your way. Everyone’s wearing masks. It’s less personal, but you can still smile with your eyes.
On this day there are about fifteen volunteers. We open up the crates left by the Idaho Food Bank and sort them out. Sacks of potatoes and pears here, gallon milk jugs there. Crates filled with frozen meat are parceled out in plastic sacks. A package of cheese. A large donation from Chobani means everyone gets some yogurt. Some months there are boxes filled with pastry items, but not this month. You get what’s available. The emphasis is on nutrition, as it should be. We’re handing out a lot of cabbage this month. Each car gets two large heads of it.
The volunteers vary. There are the regulars who show up every month. My wife is one of them. But now that the whole operation has moved outside more help is needed. Whoever shows up is welcome, the regulars tell us what to do, and we get it done. On this day some high school kids helped out. I asked one of them why he was here. “Why not?” he said, as if I was missing a few brain cells, which made me smile.
Meanwhile, the cars moved through the line, picking up fruit and meat and milk and cheese as if moving through a Detroit assembly line.
This is not the only food handout in southern Idaho, not by a longshot. This scene plays itself out in dozens of locations every week. The people on the receiving end are infallibly polite. “Thank you, thank you,” they say. “I lost my job,” some say. “I don’t usually do this,” some say. Some are plainly embarrassed. Others put up a brave front. Others just seem very, very tired.
On this day, at this particular handout site, about one hundred carloads of people are served. Since we’re such a small part of a much larger picture, it’s hard to say if that’s a lot or a little. I know that the Idaho Food Bank is having a hard time meeting the demand, which may explain why supplies are hit and miss. Personally, I’m not sure what I’d do with two large heads of cabbage. But then, I’m one of fortunate ones. My refrigerator is full. If it wasn’t, I guess those cabbages would look pretty good.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
