Finding My Way: Human After All

In the end, I don’t believe humans are born under some original sin—we do well enough creating our own. But we are all born with a shared, collective responsibility to care for each other. Not simply because of religion, although every religion has thundered the idea across the millennia, but because it’s simply so self-evident. We are all in debt to each other, because all of us owe our lives to those who have cared for us, if only in having our diapers changed and feeding at our mother’s breast—and if you look at your life with anything approaching honesty, you must acknowledge that the list of those who have helped you is much longer than that.