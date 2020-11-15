Finding My Way: Human After All

For those of you who still watch the kind of television that includes commercials, it doesn’t take long before seeing a plea to help relieve third-world suffering.
The fact that such suffering exists is not a surprise. At one point, Jesus said that the poor would always be with us. As usual, He was right.
And like you, from time to time I’ve wondered why I was so lucky to be born here, where our problems are so small compared to the abject poverty and starvation in the wider world.
I suppose a hundred years ago we could live our lives and never know about the suffering existing beyond our borders. But thanks to our connected world, ignorance of starvation and misery is no longer an excuse.
In fact, there are some who say that we—you, me, and everyone living in our first-world comfort—are at least partially to blame for the suffering and starvation in other lands.
Bear with me for a moment.
There’s a term for this idea—collective guilt. It goes like this: we, the affluent, live in countries built largely on the backs of the imported exploited poor, who did the dirty work while our ancestors reaped the financial blessings. Those blessings have been handed down for generations, just as the misery of the exploited poor is handed down to their descendants as well. Which means, in effect, that there is blood on the hands of my comfort, and yours.
In attempting to explain the concept of collective guilt, I am not saying I agree with it. I get the point, but I see no value in it.
But, please, keep reading—because whether I feel personally guilty or not about the vast number of starving people in the world, the fact remains that they are still starving, and I’m still living in comfort. What’s a human to do?
Back in the 1980’s, the iconic but then-aging actress Audrey Hepburn became a spokesperson for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, or UNICEF. (Fun fact: as a child growing up in Nazi-occupied Belgium, Audrey suffered from malnutrition.) In her later years, Hepburn traveled with UNICEF cameras to some of the poorest places on earth to show the rest of us how children suffer and starve because of the cruelty of grownups. (Visit Youtube/Hepburn/UNICEF if you’re interested.)
In an interview, Hepburn was once asked straight up about this idea of collective guilt. In showing us these children with their dull, vacant eyes, sunken cheeks, and twig-thin extremities, the interviewer asked if she was placing the blame not on governments, but on each of us?
I admit I was very interested in what she had to say. It was one of those time-freezes moments.
She paused for a long moment before answering. “I do not believe in collective guilt,” she finally said, “but I do believe in collective responsibility.”
This interview was recorded thirty years ago, but thanks to modern media it was coming to me fresh for the first time. And it made me wince and smile simultaneously.
In the end, I don’t believe humans are born under some original sin—we do well enough creating our own. But we are all born with a shared, collective responsibility to care for each other. Not simply because of religion, although every religion has thundered the idea across the millennia, but because it’s simply so self-evident. We are all in debt to each other, because all of us owe our lives to those who have cared for us, if only in having our diapers changed and feeding at our mother’s breast—and if you look at your life with anything approaching honesty, you must acknowledge that the list of those who have helped you is much longer than that.
Yes, I know, we’re all just doing what we can. For me, the value of Ms. Hepburn’s words wasn’t that they encouraged me to do more, although they did. Instead, she helped me finally grasp that our collective responsibility isn’t some foot-dragging, guilt-ridden duty. It’s a privilege. It proves we’re human after all—and that the proof comes not by our intentions but by our actions.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
