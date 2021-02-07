Finding My Way: How to Spot a Dinosaur

“And so,” I asked him, “why do you want to get into broadcast journalism?”

Keep in mind, I wasn’t recruiting for a big network. This was strictly small market TV, where young journalists get their first jobs before going on to bigger towns like Portland or Salt Lake, and maybe one day the networks. This was the age group I liked to work with. My station was as small as the city it served. But every young reporter has to start somewhere. I took pride in the fact that some of the good ones started with me.

And along the way, those good ones also figured out the right answer to my first question, and then went on to great careers.

Perhaps you’re wondering: okay, Mr. Bigshot. So, what was the answer you were looking for from all those poor college seniors you made squirm?

“I want to get into broadcast journalism,” I longed to hear one of them say, “because I want to tell the stories of not just the successful, but also the marginalized and defeated. But I want to tell everyone’s story in a way that helps viewers really understand why people choose to do what they do—for good or bad.”