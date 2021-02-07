Finding My Way: How to Spot a Dinosaur

“And so,” I asked the pretty, impeccably dressed college senior, “why do you want a job broadcast journalism?”
It was 2005. I was on a recruiting trip for my newsroom, visiting one of several nearby college campuses. I made these trips frequently.
“Because it’s so exciting!”
Wrong answer. I tried again.
“What makes it exciting to you?”
“The adrenaline rush. The deadlines. The live shots.”
Sigh. I tried again.
“Any other reasons?”
“Well…” she faltered. “I mean, I love the newsroom. Everyone working together to beat the deadline. And then when the newscast goes well…it’s just…wonderful.”
“It’s pretty great,” I agreed. “What about the viewers?”
That threw her, but she recovered quickly. “Well, it’s important for them to like us, to keep the ratings up.”
“Okay,” I said cheerfully, giving up. “Thanks for coming in. Your tape looks great, by the way. I’ll be in touch in a week or so.”
I smiled a TV smile, shook her hand, and welcomed in the next hopeful college senior.
“And so,” I asked him, “why do you want to get into broadcast journalism?”
Keep in mind, I wasn’t recruiting for a big network. This was strictly small market TV, where young journalists get their first jobs before going on to bigger towns like Portland or Salt Lake, and maybe one day the networks. This was the age group I liked to work with. My station was as small as the city it served. But every young reporter has to start somewhere. I took pride in the fact that some of the good ones started with me.
And along the way, those good ones also figured out the right answer to my first question, and then went on to great careers.
Perhaps you’re wondering: okay, Mr. Bigshot. So, what was the answer you were looking for from all those poor college seniors you made squirm?
“I want to get into broadcast journalism,” I longed to hear one of them say, “because I want to tell the stories of not just the successful, but also the marginalized and defeated. But I want to tell everyone’s story in a way that helps viewers really understand why people choose to do what they do—for good or bad.”
There’s a word for this kind of approach, but we don’t use it much. Nevertheless, the best journalists tell their stories in a way that enables the audience not just to understand, but to empathize with those involved. Whether viewers agree or disagree isn’t the point. But to hear a viewer say, “well, I don’t like what he did, but I understand a lot better now why he may have felt compelled to do it”—man, that’s empathy—true understanding of another’s motives—and it’s the Holy Grail for all the honest workers in America’s newsrooms.
But these days, newscasts that seek to help us understand all sides of our struggling human existence aren’t in much demand. The modern news audience arrives at their screens like ancient Romans stopping by the coliseum to watch another batch of Christians get munched by lions. How we got to the point of munching isn’t the point. They just want to watch a contest that guarantees in advance their side will win. They’re all just looking for one more reason to justify their pitiless disdain for anyone who doesn’t look, act, believe, or vote like them.
And, by the way, the companies that own these kinds of networks are basically okay with that attitude. Stories that present simple good guy vs. bad guy conflicts without any empathetic perspective generate anger. Anger generates ratings. Ratings generate profit. I believe that’s what the bean counters call a win-win.
It’s also a lose-lose for the audience, even though the enthusiastic viewers of Fox News, CNN, News Max, and MSNBC will tell me that I don’t know what I’m talking about.
Except that, in this case, I actually do.
Nevertheless, these days those young reporters would probably decide I’m a weirdo when I start talking about the journalistic mission of helping the viewer understand multiple points of view. That kind of talk ain’t paying the bills.
Well, for the record, I’m not a weirdo.
I’m a dinosaur.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.