Finding My Way: How journalism dies

James Madison, America’s fourth president, once wrote that “if men were angels, no government would be necessary.”

But men are not angels. And sometimes power and money corrupt even our most high-minded public servants. We see it when lawmakers coddle the rich who underwrite their campaigns, or when they make strong public statements but say just the opposite in private, unaware that the tape is rolling.

These kinds of duplicitous leaders don’t only exist in Washington DC. Sadly, you can occasionally find them in your state capital, counties, cities, and towns. Not all public servants will commit legal or political fraud, but there are sometimes a few inclined to give it a try.

Enter the journalists.

Competent reporters have been known to dig up evidence of malfeasance by public servants who have exploited their power to achieve personal gain at the expense of their constituency. The presence of honest reporters at every level of society, from small towns to big cities, is indispensable to a nation founded on the idea that power remains in the hands of its citizens, not its leaders.

But journalism isn’t a charity. Like you, well-trained, ethical journalists require paychecks. And in the United States, the journalism industry makes its money by selling advertising—those Sunday circulars in the paper, or the used cars ads on TV and radio. The bigger your newsroom’s audience, the more money you can charge for advertising created to reach that audience. Higher advertising revenue can help pay for a bigger newsroom staff, along with higher salaries and more stock dividends for the corporate managers. In this way, journalism lives and dies by the same market forces that govern the sale of shoes and cat food.

These days, the journalism industry is primarily run by a steadily-dwindling number of large corporations that each operate dozens of newspapers and broadcast stations in cities large and small. The reason the number of these corporations is dwindling is because they keep buying each other and swallowing them up. This allows corporations to—in their wording—“recognize operational efficiencies,” which is business code for “reducing expenses by firing lots of people.”

There is no need, for example, to have a Human Resources department for each town, when you can hub everything the corporate offices. That’s just one example. There are lots more.

Important footnote: This column is seen in several cities. Today I’m writing about the journalism industry as a whole, not about your specific newspaper. National trends exist, but your newspaper’s situation will inevitably vary to some degree.

Nevertheless, you may have read or seen news stories about the decline of small city newsrooms, in both the quantity of its staff and quality of its product. This decline is due solely to economics. One could argue that if the corporations I’ve mentioned spent some of their significant cash reserves on building up good smaller-market newsrooms, then the local audience would grow and advertising revenue would also grow. But if one were to suggest this kind of strategy in today’s world, where no one sees beyond the next corporate quarterly report, one would be an idiot.

Instead, those “operational efficiencies” can drain newsrooms of the resources they need to actually cover news. The result is an unavoidable drop in the quality of the news product, which results in fewer readers, which results in fewer advertisers, which results in the need to cut even more expenses…and yada yada.

It is a slow but steady downward spiral that may preserve the stock value of modern corporations, but erodes the intention of the Founders to provide a strong press to keep government power in check at all its levels.

I’m not suggesting that we switch to government-funded journalism. I’m just pointing out that when journalism is driven solely by market forces, predictable problems will produce inevitable results: understaffed newsrooms, thin reporting, and (at the corporate level) a depressing willingness to trade our time-proven ethics of fairness and accuracy for the easy money-grab of red-meat titillation.

Which is how the powerful win their cynical game, how citizens are kept in the dark, and how journalism first withers, and then, potentially, dies.