Finding My Way: Home, and the Alternatives

In our home are remnants and souvenirs of trips. There are pictures, wall hangings, and shelves filled with stuff that to everyone else just looks like mere stuff, but which mean the world—literally—to us. And sometimes we try to explain it to them, but, oddly, it never seems to work. I suppose no one can truly translate the secret language of shared experiences.

But no matter how wonderful home is, we all occasionally crave a change of scene. Recently, we drove down to Arizona to see family and friends. The sun was out, the saguaros were beautiful. But after a wonderful week, it was time to go. It wasn’t home.

So we drove back, just in time for last week’s wind storm. We complained about it mightily, and then settled back into our routines. True fact: Being home isn’t always wonderful. But it is always home.

It’s funny, the way we sometimes can’t wait to get away, and then can’t wait to get back. I think we just periodically lose our perspective on what makes home so deeply satisfying. So we go someplace where everything is supposedly better, but it turns out not to be any better. It’s just different. And different is okay, when taken in small doses. But after a week or so, the difference that seemed so appealing from a distance stops being all that terrific. Strange, but true.