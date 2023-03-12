You’ve heard the phrase, “History is written by the winners.” Its origin is often attributed in Pinterest memes to Winston Churchill, but other versions of the cynical, yet accurate, idea have been floating around for centuries.

Following the 1746 Jacobite Rebellion in Scotland, one Scottish clansman lamented in defeat that “it is the victor who writes the history and counts the dead.”

In 1891, Missouri Sen. George Vest, who held a sentimental fondness for the “heroic struggle” of the former Confederate States of America, opined that “in all revolutions, the vanquished are the ones who are found guilty of treason, even by the historians.”

And, in more modern times, Nazi Vice-Chairman Hermann Goering, testifying at the 1945 Nuremburg Trials following World War II, shrugged off his nation’s crimes with a tart “the victors will always be the judge, and the vanquished the accused.”

And, of course, history’s winners are OK with this logic. To the victors go the spoils, and all that. And if, during a conflict, morality get a little murky and the accounts afterward are a little fudgy, well, that’s life.

Florida’s Republican governor, (and, wink-wink, “I haven’t decided yet if I’m running for president”) Ron DeSantis, has been in the news frequently over the last several months for tirelessly working to block educational advanced placement courses that examine the reality of the exploitation of Blacks and other minorities in the development of the American economic juggernaut.

And, more recently, DeSantis has been racking up political points by making sure his state’s unique version of freedom doesn’t extend to a woman’s right to choose, or to anyone outside the majority view of proper sexuality.

But this column isn’t about reproductive rights or rainbows. Instead, I’m just casually suggesting that it is ridiculous for teachers, and all of us, to continue pretending that enslaved Africans were OK, or at least had no opinion, with being forcibly shipped to America, and that their descendants didn’t mind being systematically abused for the sake of America’s economic might, which — spoiler alert — did, and still does, overwhelmingly benefit us white folks.

And now that there are finally the beginnings of an honest discussion of the deliberate and ongoing economic exploitation of non-whites throughout American history, our response is to stick our fingers into our children’s ears and tell them to pay no attention to the bad people behind the curtain. History, shmistory.

I have tried, but I truly do not understand why we believe our high school-aged children are so incapable of handling reality. Nobody is trying to tell your child that he or she is bad person because of what happened to the human souls sacrificed on the altar of America’s economic development in our nation’s early history. Nobody is trying to make your little scholar feel bad.

Nevertheless, only fools believe that the wrongs perpetrated by past sins can be eliminated by pretending they didn’t exist in the first place.

In my church, we believe in the idea of repentance. If we do something bad, Jesus says we need to make amends. Usually, this involves recognizing the sin, confessing it, and then, to the extent possible, working to change our ways and, to the extent possible, undo whatever harm we’ve done. Only then can we confidently hope for forgiveness from our God, and thereby achieve a clear conscience free of lies and self-deception.

Well, at least that’s what our church believes — yours may differ on a few technicalities. And maybe repentance only works for us individually, one at a time. Maybe the idea of a nation too busy burying its head in the sand to acknowledge that perhaps it made just a teensy moral mistake back in the day has nothing to do with all this divine providence we like to claim as our nation’s heritage and destiny.

Well, the folks who look like you and me are the winners, so I guess we can just keep writing history any old way we want to. I’m just saying that the cat’s kind of out of the bag now, and it’s starting to make those of us in the aforementioned ethnicity look a little like jackasses.