Finding My Way: Gym Rats

Throughout my life I’ve occasionally belonged to gyms, whenever finances and family situations have allowed.

My results, like my weight, have varied.

I’ve noticed that the older I get, the more it takes to get me out on the gym floor. But after lengthy bouts of lethargy, the pounds start to inevitably reunite with my waist, and once again I get sick of myself and return to the weight machines and treadmills.

Think of it like this: the dumbbell returning to the dumbbells.

Regardless of the not-always-pleasant hard labor that gym members seek by choice, gyms are always interesting places to watch people. Gym rats come in several varieties.

At the top of the food chain you find the Aristocracy: the muscle-bound guys with close-cropped hair, rolling tattoos and seam-straining tank-tops, along with their counterparts, the uber-fit, fiercely trim women who wear those designer spandex shorts and nothing but an athletic bra up top.

The theoretical reason for the Aristocracy to wear such minimalist gym clothing is to provide maximum freedom of movement as they strain against the Herculean loads they noisily lift, and then drop with such resounding clanks. But, c’mon, who’s kidding who?

I’m not complaining. From my observation spot on my lonely treadmill, I’ve watched many of them huff and puff as they strut their stuff. I say this without sarcasm—it’s a frequently entertaining show. It’s certainly more interesting than anything on the overhead TV monitors airing angry bird news anchors, History Channel medieval reenactments, and aging situation comedy reruns.

But the Aristocracy make up only a small percentage of the gym rats. Beneath them are the rest of us: the ones who, with widely varying levels of success, are just trying to get back something of the shape and energy of our youth. Over time, some will achieve their goals, which is wonderful. Others may never get to where they want to be, but will at least be able to feel and see actual progress, which is also wonderful. Some, however, will discover that the willpower required to sign a gym contract and occasionally stop by for a few visits is not sufficient to make the changes first envisioned while lying on the couch watching rom-coms or shoot-em-up cop shows on their streaming service of choice.

It is a sad thing to discover that giving money to a gym—an act first seen as evidence of a life-changing commitment—actually requires far less commitment than the long, sometimes painful work of rebuilding a body allowed by modern conveniences and less-healthy foods to sink into the trap of long-term lethargy.

I know this from first-hand experience.

But there have been a few times through the decades when I was able to stick with it, with positive results. There aren’t many personal experiences more enjoyable than going out and buying new, slimmer clothing because your old stuff is just falling off your body.

But when buying new, smaller clothing, I don’t just throw away the old stuff or drop it off at Goodwill or D-I. Instead, I pack it away, because the truth is I’ve been down this road before. If the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, so too is the price of keeping off the pounds. And more than likely, in a year or two I’ll be back in some of the old togs, which I’ll realize are suddenly providing the endearing pleasure of just being so darn comfortable, as opposed to all that restricting stuff currently filling up my closet.

But for what it’s worth, I’m in a gym cycle right now. And if past experience is a guide, I’m right on the cusp of some modest success: not yet seeing the numbers drop on the scale, but no longer feeling like I’ve got one foot in the graveyard at the end of each workout.

With all that said, please don’t hop on my Facebook page and send me encouraging notes and memes. Some people like that kind of thing, but I’m just not one of them. In this case, thoughts and prayers are sufficient.

Besides—truth be told—sure, I want to drop some pounds, but along the way I’m also just enjoying the show.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0