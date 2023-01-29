FINDING MY WAY: Guns and roses

I doubt I’m the only person with an uneasy feeling that maybe things are getting a bit out of hand with all the mass shootings ‘n all. So many bodies. So much crying. So much liberal hand-wringing and left-wing media moping. So much conservative flag waving and additional gun buying.

Personally, I just wish people weren’t dropping at the rate they’re dropping. It’s embarrassing for America — not that America cares.

When one lives in the middle of the mess, it’s difficult to see the mess for what it is. Call it a culturally-induced denial of reality. Because the tide rises so slowly, it’s easy for the majority to decide it’s not rising at all. Autocrats and dictators have been gradually seizing power for centuries by banking on this basic fact of human nature.

But eventually, you get to the point where you start to notice. “My goodness,” you say, “things really do seem to be getting a bit out of hand.”

Some would say that when a social problem begins to make most of us uncomfortably queasy, that we’re halfway to a solution. I disagree. We’re not even close.

After all, we’re uncomfortable about a lot of things in America — take your pick: Racism, drugs, online pornography, the cost of a dozen eggs, global warming, overpopulation, mutating viruses, illegal immigration, the dark state, faintly plausible conspiracy theories, absurdly stupid conspiracy theories, the emptying of the middle class, the books in our libraries, the efforts to ban the books in our libraries, the perils of immunization, the perils of non-immunization, both the short-term and long-term effects of social media on ourselves and our children ...

I could go on. So could you. Forgive me, there are just so many problems. One’s brain overloads.

Refocus.

Perhaps you’re starting to agree that things really seem to be getting a bit out of hand in America. Just a little. Just a teeny bit. Maybe a little tinkering. A slight adjustment here or there. A bit of oil to grease the machinery. Or something. Maybe a light touch on a brake somewhere. Who knows where? Just ... somewhere.

I began by mentioning this month’s harvest of human souls at the point of a gun. I admit that, when compared to other months, January 2023 hasn’t been a bumper crop, but it makes no difference. Every shooting, large or small, merely triggers our own now-involuntary response.

That’s how it’s been working in America for every social issue over the last few decades. Back when someone first suggested that Black Lives Matter, the knee-jerk response that All Lives Matter was a cute and deliberately tone-deaf dilution of an obvious social problem.

It’s how we roll. One side identifies a legitimate problem, the other side fires off an abstract philosophical response that serves no purpose except to populate your phone feeds with something new to forward with smugly raised thumbs, and all conversations about actual solutions wither on the vine.

But still ... over time a lingering doubt develops. “My goodness,” you inadvertently think to yourself, “things really do seem to be getting out of hand.”

Well, such thinking is a step, but only a small one. There are too many societal string-pullers who are happy to do our thinking for us, and too many of us who are happy to let them do it. Though their arguments are always philosophical, their eventual outcomes are always economic.

Perhaps one day we will realize that the cultural, social, economic, environmental and political problems we face will not be solved by the inflexible philosophical extremes offered by both sides as the only possible solutions. Until we concede a few points to win a few others, and cooperatively reach imperfect but workable plans that the majority of us can support, even if we have to occasionally hold our nose, then things will continue to gradually get even more out of hand.

Well, there I go again: Trying to make a case for the muddled middle. Perhaps one day we’ll work it out. Or not. I guess we’ll have to stay tuned, worries and all. In the meantime, we have guns for the shooters and roses for the families who grieve. It’s just how we roll.