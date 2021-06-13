Finding My Way: Golfing into Eternity

For those of you on the low side of 60, it’s difficult to get your head around the idea of retirement. It sounds great, of course, imagining all that time to play golf, or climb mountains, or build model trains, or paint your masterpiece, but the truth is that you really have no idea what you’re in for.

I’m not trying to be an alarmist; I’m just acknowledging how difficult it is to imagine yourself as an actual member of Club Blue Hair. Remember when you were a teenager? You couldn’t imagine life at 30. And now that you’re finally hitting your mid-life stride, picturing yourself as a slow moving 70-year-old is impossible.

But since I’ve lived through the preceding paragraph and come out the other side, I understand. My reason for writing this is to pull back the curtain a bit and let you see what retirement is actually like. You should be interested in this. One day it will happen to you.

For nearly five years I’ve been officially retired. I’m not rich, but I’m not broke. My wife and I pay the bills without living on Top Ramen. We’ve been able to travel, and even remodel the kitchen.

Nevertheless, retirement is not what I expected, nor is it likely to be what you expect.