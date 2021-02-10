Finding My Way: Getting your nose browned

I spent most of my career, about a quarter century’s worth of it, as a boss. I was the guy responsible for scouting, hiring, training, managing, motivating, directing, disciplining, budgeting and evaluating my people. And, of course, I also answered to the boss who was above me.

I became a boss because other bosses decided I was good at my regular job, and someone thought I might also be good at helping others get good at it too. And in the end, I was, but not at first.

Because back in the beginning I made one of the stupidest mistakes a boss can make. I wanted my people to like me. In today’s terminology, I curried their favor.

I tried to be their friend. Just one of the guys.

The boss you want to hang out with after work.

It was, of course, a disaster.

It was bad enough that my own boss, the guy with the fancy office at the other end of the building, called me over one day so we could “chat.”

Space won’t allow me to repeat everything he said, but he made it clear that he wasn’t paying me to be my employees’ BFF.

And then he offered the simple observation that probably saved my career.